ALBUQUERQUE — For all the pluckiness, fight and energy the Capital Jaguars brought to the court, they couldn’t overcome their biggest shortcoming: It’s almost impossible to cover a 6-foot-8 player with a 5-10 defender.
“It’s really frustrating, especially on the defensive end, because you can’t do nothing,” said Capital senior wing Izaya Sanchez-Valencia, who stands just 5-9. “Everything you do is a foul because you have a 6-8 guy going against someone who’s 5-10.”
Capital’s return to the Class 5A State Tournament after three seasons came to a quick end, thanks to defending champion Volcano Vista’s duo of 6-8 Sean Alter and 6-7 Kenyon Aguino. They combined for 32 first-half points that gave the top-seeded Hawks a 52-34 lead at the half, and No. 16 Capital never could threaten them in an 88-60 final Saturday night.
With the win, Volcano Vista (26-1) heads to the 5A quarterfinals to face No. 9 Albuquerque Atrisco Heritage Academy on Wednesday night. For the Jaguars, they finished their season at 16-12 but brought back some luster to the program known for not being the biggest, the fastest nor the strongest.
But one of those three qualities sure could have helped.
“We knew what they wanted to do,” Capital head coach Ben Gomez said. “We just couldn’t stop them.”
That was clear from the outset. The Alter/Aguino combo scored Volcano Vista’s first nine points of the game, as Capital could do little but hope for them to miss shots.
That didn’t happen very often, especially at the start.
The Jaguars had the score tied at 13-all when their big, 5-11 Nathaniel Ortiz, scored a layup off a Sanchez-Valencia drive-and-dish with 3:17 left in the opening quarter.
But when Hawks guards Rian Gonzales and Hudson Brown each knocked down 3-pointers, Volcano Vista had a 19-13 lead. Even when Francisco Diaz and Isaac Ortega hit consecutive 3s to bring the margin to 23-19, it just felt as if the Jaguars were merely delaying the inevitable.
It came in the opening minutes of the second quarter, with Alter and Aguino leading the way. They scored 13 of the Hawks’ first 15 points of the second quarter, part of a 15-2 scoring run that gave Volcano Vista a 38-21 lead that was never seriously threatened.
“Their strength, which has been our Achilles’ heel all year with our post play, really hurt us today,” Gomez said. “We just couldn’t control the paint.”
However, Capital didn’t go away meekly. The Hawks held a fluctuating lead of between 20 and 14 points for the rest of the first half before taking a 52-34 halftime edge. The Jaguars had one last shot to instill some fear into Goliath in the opening moments of the third quarter.
Trailing 54-38, Volcano Vista guard Anthony Gonzales missed a wide-open layup, and the Jaguars raced downcourt. Santiago Bencomo found Sanchez-Valencia wide open in the left corner, but his 3 rimmed out.
Brown responded with a baseline drive for a layup and started a short 6-0 burst that pushed the lead to 60-38. Capital never cut the deficit to less than 18 points the rest of the night.
Altger finished with 27 points, and Aguino added 19 for the Hawks. Ortega, a senior, led the Jaguars with 21 points in his final game, while Ortiz added 12.