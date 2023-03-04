Capital High School logo

ALBUQUERQUE — For all the pluckiness, fight and energy the Capital Jaguars brought to the court, they couldn’t overcome their biggest shortcoming: It’s almost impossible to cover a 6-foot-8 player with a 5-10 defender.

“It’s really frustrating, especially on the defensive end, because you can’t do nothing,” said Capital senior wing Izaya Sanchez-Valencia, who stands just 5-9. “Everything you do is a foul because you have a 6-8 guy going against someone who’s 5-10.”

Capital’s return to the Class 5A State Tournament after three seasons came to a quick end, thanks to defending champion Volcano Vista’s duo of 6-8 Sean Alter and 6-7 Kenyon Aguino. They combined for 32 first-half points that gave the top-seeded Hawks a 52-34 lead at the half, and No. 16 Capital never could threaten them in an 88-60 final Saturday night.