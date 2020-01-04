Just when everything was at its brightest, it all got away from the Capital Jaguars.
A 16-point lead.
Tre Watson.
The confidence that had the undefeated Rio Rancho Cleveland Storm on the ropes.
In the span of eight minutes, Cleveland demonstrated why it is undefeated and the No. 3 team in Class 5A, according to MaxPreps.com’s Freeman rankings. Behind 22 fourth-quarter points from the 6-foot-5 Watson and a press that caught Capital by surprise, the Storm finished a nondistrict game in Edward A. Ortiz Memorial Gymnasium on a 33-6 run and beat the host Jaguars, 75-64.
For the better part of three quarters, Capital (10-2) patiently found its way to the basket and played harassing defense to build a 58-42 lead in the opening moments of the fourth quarter. When senior post Chano Herrera knocked down a 3-pointer from the right sideline with 7:39 left, it appeared that the Jaguars were on the cusp of a huge upset.
Then, Watson happened. He was virtually nonexistent in the third quarter with no points, one rebound and two fouls as Capital took a 55-42 lead. However, it was merely the buildup to an explosion that took everybody — at least on the Jaguars sidelines — by surprise.
Maybe even the Storm (12-0), as well.
“We were playing scared, at first,” Watson said. “We didn’t feel like we could guard them, but we really could. We just had to sit down and get in front of people.”
The run started innocuously, with a three-point play on a shot off the glass with 7:15 left. But Watson came up with a backcourt steal almost immediately as Cleveland used a full-court press, then went to the basket for a driving layup plus the and-one. Yet another three-point play came off a putback, then Watson added his fourth straight three-point play on a baseline drive with 5:50 to go. The Capital lead was down to 62-54.
But Watson was far from done. He then assisted teammate Aidan Moreno on consecutive layups that brought the Storm to within 62-60. After Moreno tied the score with a pair of free throws at the 4:34 mark, Waton put Cleveland up for good. He hit a putback 30 seconds later to break a 62-all tie and hit two free throws just nine seconds later. That run came after one of 10 straight Jaguars misses in the final six minutes.
It was the kind of performance that showed what kind of a leader Watson, who had 33 points and seven rebounds, is for Cleveland.
“We start with Tre Watson,” Cleveland head coach Sean Jimenez said. “He is our Dorian Lewis in football [Lewis was the star running back on the Storm’s state championship team and is Cleveland’s starting guard]. We play as Tre Watson plays. And when he is at that level, everybody else brings their level of play up.”
Brandon Saiz knocked down two free throws at the 3:41 mark, but Capital did not score again. It left the Jaguars baffled at how their lead slipped through their hands like fine sand.
“When they got all those and-ones, it really got in to everyone’s head,” Saiz said. “I kinda noticed that everyone was putting their heads down. To be honest, that’s how they caught up because we weren’t working as a team.”
Capital was in command for most of the game, overcoming a 1-for-8 start from the field by going on a blistering 20-for-35 spurt that helped build the lead. They hit only four 3s in the process. There also was the defensive effort that kept the Storm from dominating the glass like they did in a 70-58 win over Santa Fe High on Thursday. Capital had a 19-13 rebounding edge through three quarters and held Cleveland to just four offensive rebounds — a far cry from the 13 it had against the Demons.
By the time the buzzer sounded, Cleveland held a 25-19 rebounding edge. Capital did not get a single rebound in the fourth quarter. That, as much, told the tale of the Storm surge that swallowed the Jaguars.
“It was pretty frustrating because we had the lead the whole game, and then as soon as they started pressing, we fell apart,” junior wing Dominic Luna said.
The collapse overshadowed T.J. Sanchez’s 32-point performance as he tormented Cleveland’s defense with his quickness to the basket and his slippery moves in the paint. When Capital collected four steals in the third quarter, Sanchez was the breakaway threat, scoring buckets on two of them.
Junior Angel Parra had a supporting role off the bench, as the 5-10 wing was active on both ends of the court. He finished with 10 points, four rebounds and a steal. His putback just before the third-quarter buzzer gave his team a 45-32 advantage and had the Jaguars faithful in full song.
Except, everyone wearing back-and-white lost their harmony amid a Storm of epic proportions.
