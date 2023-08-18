GRANTS — Capital scored 20 unanswered points in the second half to win its season opener, 33-17, over Grants.
On a warm Friday night where the real story was the endless procession of penalty flags, injuries and inexplicable delays to discuss calls on the field, the Jaguars pulled it together when it mattered most.
“It was tough,” said Capital coach Joaquin Garcia. “First game jitters, lack of focus. Not just from us, both teams. Yeah, it was like the Fourth of July.”
Capital (1-0) had two pick-six plays nullified in the opening quarter due to penalties against the defense.
The first came just two minutes into the game when Angel Gonzalez intercepted a pass and took it 30 yards to pay dirt.
It was called back on an illegal block during the return.
Same, too, for an 87-yard interception return moments later by Josh Baker on a tipped pass over the middle.
“Yeah, you just need to refocus after calls like that,” Garcia said. “I’m not going to blame the refs. It’s our job to get past those things and, yeah, we did.”
The Jaguars got a pair of first-half touchdowns from Fabian Ryan.
The first came on a 19-yard run late in the first quarter to put Capital up 7-6. The other came on a 14-yard run off the right side with 3 minutes left in the second quarter to put the Jaguars up 13-6.
Grants managed to score 11 points in the final three minutes, the last of which came on a 24-yard field goal as time expired to open a 17-13 lead at the break.
All told, the first half took more than an hour and a half to complete; the first quarter lasted 46 long minutes as the game slowed to a crawl thanks to 14 flags against both teams.
The delays kept coming, some in the form of calls the officials huddled to discuss, others on leg cramps that dropped more than a dozen players throughout the night.
Undeterred, Capital took over in the third quarter.
The Jaguars scored touchdowns on their first two possessions and opened a 27-17 lead late in the quarter after quarterback Deaven Montano converted a fourth-and-goal from the 1 with a QB sneak, then threaded a 17-yard touchdown pass to Joseph Rodriguez on the next possession.
On that play, it appeared as though Eli Dominguez was the intended target of the Montano pass, but Dominguez fell to the turf with an apparent cramp just inside the goal line as the ball was in the air. Rodriguez ran under it for the TD catch.
Rodriguez scored again in the fourth quarter when he took a quick-out from Montano at the 14 and beat a trio of Grants players to the front pylon to close out the scoring.
Garcia lauded his team’s effort in a game that lasted nearly three and a half hours.
He said the win is nice, but the real work is just beginning. Up next is a game against city rival St. Michael’s.
“That’s always a tough game, so this next week is something we’re going to need to clean these things up and get better because it’s not going to be easy,” Garcia said.
Pojoaque Valley 48, Navajo Prep 6
The Zeke Villegas era is off to a good start.
Pojoaque Valley opened its season with a rout of visiting Navajo Prep on Friday night in Jacona. The Elks (1-0) never trailed, opening a 34-0 lead at halftime
Their 20 first quarter points matched the team’s point total in a winless 2022 campaign.
Villegas was hired in the offseason to turn things around.
His Elks did just that, producing a lopsided win that takes them into next week’s home game against perennial power Bloomfield.