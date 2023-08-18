Capital High School logo

GRANTS — Capital scored 20 unanswered points in the second half to win its season opener, 33-17, over Grants.

On a warm Friday night where the real story was the endless procession of penalty flags, injuries and inexplicable delays to discuss calls on the field, the Jaguars pulled it together when it mattered most.

“It was tough,” said Capital coach Joaquin Garcia. “First game jitters, lack of focus. Not just from us, both teams. Yeah, it was like the Fourth of July.”

Recommended for you