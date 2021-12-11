For an undersized group, the Capital Jaguars are learning to play big.
It might be the path back to the postseason.
Capital has been used to being the smaller team on a basketball court over the years, but this season brought a new wrinkle. This is the smallest team head coach Ben Gomez has guided in his two stints that span 14 years, with only two players taller than 6 feet. It also might be his best shooting team, with practically every player capable of knocking down 3-point shots.
It stands to reason that the Jaguars best path to success would come from the perimeter — except Gomez sees it differently. The 6-foot-5 Gomez says Capital still has to look inside for close-range shots, because it will make their perimeter shooting touch even more effective.
"They think that because, 'It's one pass and I'm open,' it's a good shot," Gomez said. "Well, yeah. You're open for a reason, especially when they're not going down. It's one of those things where you gotta look for something else."
The proof is in the results so far this season, as Capital is 5-2 heading into Saturday's championship game of its own Al Armendariz Tournament. After a spring season in which the Jaguars finished 7-3 and out of the postseason for the first time in 20 years, they hope they have found a formula that can lead to a return to the postseason.
In a Nov. 30 home-opening 74-55 win over Taos, Capital knocked down 11 3s and used its swarming full-court pressure to bury the Tigers. It also led to a false sense of security about their shooting touch, and the result was a struggle during the Capital City Tournament at Santa Fe High. The Jaguars hit 22 3s during the tournament, but shot less than 40 percent overall in winning just one of three games, including a 67-59 loss to Taos in the third-place game.
A week later, Capital showed it learned quickly from its mistakes. It stuck by the tenets of the offense — ball movement that often led to an open lane to attack the rim or an open look on the backside of the defense. In a 67-36 win over Pojoaque in the semifinals Friday night, Capital hit 27-of-48 shots, including seven 3s, as it had the Elks defense scrambling to no avail.
"We just started working more as a team instead of taking individual shots," said 5-8 junior guard Izaya Sanchez-Valencia. "Everything started opening up more when we hit the inside and start going from inside to out. It's a lot easier because everything opens up, and the defense starts to move more. And we're a shooting team."
Gomez said he wasn't sure what kind of team he would have because of an inconsistent participation from players during the summer camps. He said about three players didn't compete in the shortened spring season either because of ineligibility or concerns over the coronavirus pandemic, and that continued through the summer. The team didn't really get a chance to play together until the practice began in mid-November.
"I think in the summer we just didn't have the trust," Sanchez-Valencia said. "We are building that now, and we didn't get as much practice as we should have. Now that the trust is coming along, everyone trusts each other to take a shot and find each other."
While the Jaguars have learned how to better attack teams on the offensive end, that still leaves the trickier part of slowing down opponents on defense. In back-to-back losses to Española Valley and Taos at the Capital City Tournament, the Jaguars struggled to slow down two teams that had several players 6-5 and taller. In a 49-46 semifinal loss to the Sundevils, 6-7 post Ollie Fell had 13 points, with eight coming in the second half.
It didn't help that the Jaguars were so short-handed because of foul trouble they had a lineup with no player taller than 5-7 on the court for the final minute of the game.
Against the Tigers the next day, 6-7 post Daemon Ely dropped 19 points as Taos did a better job taking care of the ball and using its size to its advantage.
Jaguars senior wing Anthony Alvez said the team has worked hard at trying to front post players and use help-side defenders to make the paint less accessible. The Jaguars also have put in extra time on box-out drills to help keep bigger players off the glass and limit second-chance opportunities.
"I'd say it's more of a mental thing because if you go in thinking, 'They're bigger than me,' they're gonna get it," Alvez said. "You're not gonna get most of those rebounds, but if you go in like, 'I'm gonna put a body on him, I'm gonna find them. I'm gonna push him out.' Much of the time, they're not going to get those rebounds over you."
Gomez said Capital's full-court pressure can help limit the impact big men can make because the defense is forcing turnovers, which lead to transition baskets that can take some of the pressure on trying to find ways to score in the half-court set. It is working so far, as Capital is averaging about 12 steals a game on the season.
"We try to deflect the ball into our hands and create scramble situations, it can help because they're smaller," Gomez said. "We come up with [the ball] and we can transition. But sometimes that doesn't work out."
And if that doesn't work out, the Jaguars have shown they are savvy enough to figure out a new way of playing big when the moment arises.
