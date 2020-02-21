Ignorance is bliss.
It’s the credo Julian Sanchez is using to get him through the biggest wrestling meet of the season.
Sanchez, a Capital junior who is the second seed in the 220-pound class in the Class 5A bracket of the State Wrestling Championships, isn’t putting much stock in following the bracket in anticipation of his next opponent. In fact, he’s not even bothering to scout any of the matches because of how it makes him feel.
“It just makes me too anxious,” Sanchez said. “I just like to go in my own corner and do my own thing.”
The strategy is working so far. Sanchez reached the state semifinals for the third straight year — the last two years coming in 5A when the state went back to five classes — after needing just 1 minute, 39 seconds of mat time during Friday’s opening day in the Santa Ana Star Center to pin Las Cruces Oñate’s Paul Lujan and Parker Norman of Albuquerque Volcano Vista. Sanchez’s opening round pin of Lujan lasted a mere 15 seconds as Sanchez made quick work, even as Jaguars assistant Isaiah Anaya encouraged him to let the match last a little longer to get Sanchez some more time to work on a few things.
Capital head coach Marcos Gallegos said he wasn’t going to argue with Sanchez’s results.
“I’m gonna let him do what’s comfortable with him,” Gallegos said.
What’s comfortable for Sanchez is turning off his brain and turning on his natural instincts. Sanchez said he tries to formulate a plan for a match, because he recognizes that his brain can get in the way of his skills. While he’s a touch under the 222-pound limit for the division (the New Mexico Activities Association grants a two-pound allowance for wrestlers to make weight) at 218, Sanchez has a combination of size, strength and quickness that make him an elite heavyweight wrestler.
“I don’t wrestler like a big guy,” Sanchez said. “I pride myself on wrestling like a lighter weight. I don’t really have any practice partners who are my weight, so I wrestler with our 170 [Andres Alvarado]. He’s real fast on his feet. To prove myself in practice, I gotta work on my feet.”
That helped him to a 36-2 record, with both losses to top seed Jacob Telles of Albuquerque Sandia. Over the past three seasons, Sanchez has a 100-18 record, but the one thing he is missing is an appearance in the state finals, much less an individual title.
He reached the semifinals the past two seasons but lost in the penultimate round each time. Last year, Telles pinned Sanchez in the second period, which led to a fifth-place finish. In 2018, Kowyn Becenti outpointed him 6-2 when Sanchez was the second seed at 192.
Gallegos said it was then there was a sense that Sanchez’s mind was overtaking his body at the worst time. What impressed him was that Sanchez recognized it, too.
“That shows you the maturity in him, that he sees that,” Gallegos said. “For a lot of athletes, it’s hard to see that. What are you doing that is detrimental to your progress? To be able to sit there and say, ‘I’m overthinking stuff’ or ‘I’m stressing out on stuff.’ That’s a huge thing. I know some adults who can’t do that in their careers or their lives.”
One way Sanchez tries to deactivate his mind is with music. He will spend the last half-hour before a match with his ear buds blocking out the excitement and buzz in a gym or an arena with music. It’s usually country music, until just before his match. That’s when he finishes with Eminem’s “Lose Yourself.”
While the song embarks on the idea of what to do with a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, Sanchez is trying to lose the one thing that might prevent him from achieving his dream by letting go of his conscious self and letting human nature take over.
Opening day action
Santa Fe High had dreams of getting as many as four wrestlers into the semifinals of the 5A tournament but ended up with two. Miguel Padilla lived up to his top-seed status to reach the 132 semifinals with a pair of pins. Isaac Beltran is trying to make up for missing last year’s state tournament with a pair of pins in the 138 division. Beltran, the third seed, will take on Carlsbad’s Anthony Fuentes, who upset second seed Elijah Ogas in the afternoon quarterfinals.
In 4A, Española Valley’s Devin Atencio reached the semifinals, where he will take on Miyamura’s Rhys Sellers in the 106 semifinals. In the 132 bracket, Los Alamos’ Damian Gonzales breezed to the semifinals with a pair of pins to take on Los Lunas’ Naithan Gurule. Armando Valerio of Taos, the fourth seed in the 152 division, takes on No. 1 Zane Chapman of Aztec for a spot in the finals.
Teke Nieto of Los Alamos has a tough semifinal battle with undefeated Luis Teran from Bernalillo. The Hilltoppers got four wrestlers into the semis with Mateo Martinez at 195 and Ty Nieto at 220.
In 1A/3A, St. Michael’s had four wrestlers make to the semifinals — Daymon Lujan (145), Jaden Mifsud(170), Karim Perez (220) and Santiago Martinez (285).
Las Vegas Robertson had 10 Cardinals reach the semifinals, including top seeds Branden Martinez (106), Andres Grano (138) and Andrew Trujillo (145).
Pecos saw Christopher and Derik Ortiz get to the final four in their respective classes — Christopher in 106 and Derik in 195.
