It was the Los Alamos Invitational, but it’s now been called the Capital Invitational for the past four years.
The common denominator for the largest prep tennis tournament in Northern New Mexico has been Bruce Cottrell.
Now the assistant coach at Capital, Cottrell created the Los Alamos Invitational when he was the head coach of the girls program in the 1990s and continued it when he moved to Capital. Cottrell said
15 teams from around state, from as far south as Roswell to as far north as Taos and Farmington, will take part in the two-day event that begins Friday with a mixed doubles competition at Capital starting at noon.
Wait, mixed doubles? At the high school level?
Cottrell said it has been done at other tournaments down south and it has been a part of his tournament for the past few years, even though there is no mixed doubles category for state tennis. Cottrell said the mixed doubles portion of the tournament is more about fun than anything else, but it drew the attention of New Mexico Activities Association Executive Director Sally Marquez.
“The year before the pandemic, we got this email from Sally asking, ‘Why are you doing mixed doubles for? There is no rule that says you can do that,’ ” Cottrell said. “We responded by saying, ‘Well, there is no rule that says we can’t do it, either.’ ”
Friday’s action is just a prelude to Saturday’s doubles and singles action for boys and girls, with the girls matches at Capital and the boys at Santa Fe High. The girls side will feature Santa Fe Prep senior Isabel Voinescu, the reigning Class 1A-4A singles champion who is 2-0 so far this season.
St. Michael’s will be a factor on the boys side, as the Horsemen come in having won four of the five team tournaments it has entered and has a 2-0 record in dual matches. None of their doubles teams has yet to lose match this season, and four singles players sport undefeated marks, led by senior Wade McDermott’s 9-0 mark.
Cottrell said he anticipates more than 100 players combined to compete on Saturday, as each school is allowed three singles players and a pair of doubles teams for the tournament. However, the tournament also runs lead-long into a college preparatory test set for Saturday, which means some players who have not taken the test might not play.
“But you know what? There will be a heck of a lot of tennis matches to play, and if a couple of spots [in each draw] get filled, we should finish by dark,” Cottrell said.
