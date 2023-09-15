The Tournament of Champions is the one tournament the Capital volleyball team circles on its calendar.
"This tournament's big for us," Capital senior outside hitter Sofia Cintron said. "It's kinda our home tournament and we're playing in front of our fans. We have great support from the outside, so that's awesome."
But it's also been the tournament that has led to the team's demise.
For the past four tournaments (excluding the shortened 2021 spring season that had no tournaments), Capital has entered this event, which is co-hosted by Capital and Santa Fe High, with an undefeated record.
Every time, the Lady Jaguars have suffered their first defeat in the tournament and struggled in the aftermath. Friday afternoon started as the Lady Jaguars entered the Tournament of Champions with a 4-0 record and advanced the Gold bracket at Santa Fe High for the third straight year.
They improved to 5-0 by sweeping the Piedra Vista Lady Panthers, 25-19, 25-20, 25-19, to reach an 11 a.m. Saturday semifinal against Farmington in Toby Roybal Memorial Gymnasium.
What the Lady Jaguars hope is they learn the lessons from previous seasons and turn their Tournament of Champions experience into a good one. Last year, Capital outlasted Piedra Vista in the opening round, winning in five games to face eventual 3A champion St. Michael's, but was swept in the semifinals.
The Lady Jaguars responded by losing six of of their next seven matches and struggled through District 5-5A play before limping to a 10-13 finish. Capital assistant coach Lawrence Lovato said the players seem to turn on each other when facing adversity. Head coach Max Vargas was not available. He did not feel well and left the gym right after the match.
"Last year, it would break us apart," Lovato said. "It was demoralizing. I mean, we had a great group of girls, and we talked about this in the locker room. It's just that when we got out on the court, they kept it with them and we would break."
Friday's match against Piedra Vista offered Capital a chance to do the same, when the Lady Panthers jumped out to an eight-point lead early in Game 2. Cintron was struggling with her hitting and went to the bench in frustration.
"She started tearing up because she takes that stuff to heart," Lovato said. "But her teammates got together with her and built her up, made her smile and we got back into it because of that support."
While Cintron only managed eight kills, her teammates came to her rescue. Senior outside hitter Leyana Hopkins stepped up in Game 3, recording six of her 12 kills in the match. Fellow senior Leslie Gutierrez-Chavez had a kill that straddled the left sideline to give Capital a 22-18 lead as it scored four straight points to put the game — and the match — out of reach.
Gutierrez-Chavez's development into a solid hitter has been a pleasant surprising, considering she has only played the sport for two years. Her improvement added another solid hitter that can keep opponents from focusing as much on Cintron and senior middle hitter Madaleine Portillo.
"We have plenty of strong hitters and they're all useful," senior setter Layla Toya said. "We have a rotation where we always have a strong hitter up front no matter what. And our hitters also push things forward, which helps our defense."
And defense has been the program's calling card for much of the past decade. A key addition to the back row is eighth grader Isabella Hernandez, the daughter of head softball coach and volleyball assistant Dennis Hernandez. She has been tutored by Vargas since she was in the fourth grade and slid into the starting lineup almost seamlessly.
Her presence has eased the absence of junior defensive specialist Brooke Salazar, who is tending to an arm injury suffered during softball season. Lovato said she should be back within the next couple of weeks. Cintron said she is an invaluable part of Capital's defense.
"I mean, her dad is not light on her at all," Cintron said with a smirk. "But she's come in and been a strong part of this team. She does a lot for our back row and it's exciting because we needed that."
What the Lady Jaguars would like now is to keep the good vibes going and reach the Tournament of Champions finals, which the program has not done on the Gold bracket side. But what's more important is to show they can handle a tough situation.
"You gotta push each other, you gotta work together and you have to practice hard an take on every day has hard as you can," Toya said.
Other action
Santa Fe High, which swept through Pool A, easily handled Las Vegas Robertson, 25-11, 25-17, 25-7, behind the hitting duo of Aleena Hubbard (11 kills) and Angelina Geissinger (15). The Demonettes will play Albuquerque Hope Christian, which beat Pojoaque Valley in four games, 25-18, 27-25, 22-25, 25-16.
The semifinals are at 11 a.m. Saturday, while the Gold bracket consolation is at 9 a.m.