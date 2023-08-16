Jaguars quarterback Deavon Montano celebrates Wednesday after making a connection in the endzone while running plays during practice at Capital High School. The Jaguars narrowly missed the playoffs last year and the year before. A less experienced squad hopes to change that.
“Close” has been the Capital Jaguars’ motto for the past two seasons — as in, this close to making the state football playoffs.
In the first two years under head coach Joaquin Garcia, the Jaguars almost made it to the postseason. The good news, Garcia said, was that they exceeded expectations of many people in the city and in the state.
“My first year, no one thought we would win a game and we won four,” Garcia said. “Last year, it was the same type of deal. I mean, we were third in [District 5-6A]. I don’t talk much, and I keep my mouth shut. I tell the guys to do our job and see what happens.”
The bad news is, Capital still hasn’t made the playoffs. After two close calls in losses to Los Alamos in 2021 and Clovis in October that put an end to the Jaguars’ postseason chances, they would like to change that outcome this year. They will need an inexperienced group of juniors and sophomores to help fill holes on the offensive and defense lines as well as at quarterback.
On top of that, Capital graduated its best player in sign-caller Julian Muñoz and lost expected returning running back Juan Muñoz, Julian’s junior brother, to Rio Rancho Cleveland. The duo combined for 1,327 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns, while Julian threw for another 1,032 yards and 10 TDs.
That is 80% of the offensive production the team must replace, but the Jaguars feel they have the weapons to offset that. It starts with junior quarterback Deaven Montaño, who will step into Muñoz’s shoes at quarterback. His goal will be to get the ball to running backs Joseph Rodriguez, Fabian Ryan and Alan Mourning and receivers Kristopher and Reeve Trujillo, plus Elijah Rodriguez.
“We’ve been trying to pass the ball a lot more and get it to our receivers,” Joseph Rodriguez said. “Our line is kinda young this year. We just need to get them bigger, but we’re willing to fight through that.”
Montaño, who lined up at receiver last year, said he feels comfortable running the offense, especially after last week’s scrimmage against Bernalillo and Miyamura. He said he felt nervous at the start, but he quickly found his rhythm and the offense started to click.
“It’s a totally different level of speed and intensity,” Montaño said. “It took me a good seven plays [to settle down]. After that, we got rolling.”
Garcia said Montaño can run when the need arises, which might happen a few times with a line that has just one senior in guard Ricardo Martinez. However, he feels the group has worked hard to function as a unit.
“The thing with Deaven is he knows what his role is,” Garcia said. “He doesn’t have to try to put it all on his shoulders. His job is to get our skill players involved, and when he needs to, he can take off as well.”
The defense is also going through a change, as Garcia takes over for Robert Yardman as the defensive coordinator. He feels switching to a 4-3 alignment fits the personnel better and could allow the players to play with more aggressiveness.
“I’m not smart enough to make things complicated,” Garcia said. “I gotta keep it simple for me. I think they are enjoying it. That one thing I’ve told my kids is that I’m going to work hard and put them in the best position to succeed that I can. I think they enjoy that and appreciate it.”
But if there is something Garcia has tapped into during his three years with the program, it’s that perpetual chip on his players’ shoulders. He points to the lack of expectations people placed on the program the past two years helping the Jaguars play with a little more intensity.
After missing the playoffs the past two years, that chip is even bigger for the seniors.
“It just makes me want to grind even harder, honestly,” Joseph Rodriguez said. “It makes us want to put in that work even more to show people what we got. Some of these younger guys, if they need help with anything, I’ll just teach them up.”
Garcia said the seniors have led by example, and he hasn’t needed to remind them how close they were to achieving their goal.
“They want that opportunity to make a name for themselves,” Garcia said. “They know they can’t live off the past. They gotta make their own story.”
That last thing the Jaguars want to hear is the word “close.”