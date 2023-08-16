“Close” has been the Capital Jaguars’ motto for the past two seasons — as in, this close to making the state football playoffs.

In the first two years under head coach Joaquin Garcia, the Jaguars almost made it to the postseason. The good news, Garcia said, was that they exceeded expectations of many people in the city and in the state.

“My first year, no one thought we would win a game and we won four,” Garcia said. “Last year, it was the same type of deal. I mean, we were third in [District 5-6A]. I don’t talk much, and I keep my mouth shut. I tell the guys to do our job and see what happens.”

Jaguars defensive back Elijah Rodriguez runs drills during practice Wednesday at Capital High School.
Jaguars football coach Joaquin Garcia talks to the players July 27 before the start of practice at Capital High School.
Capital players take a break in the middle of the Jag run, one of the team’s annual conditioning tests, during a workout July 27 at Capital High School.

