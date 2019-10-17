We see you, Cardinals.
Question is, why doesn’t anyone else?
At 7-1, Las Vegas Robertson started the year with four straight wins and rose to
No. 1 in the Class 3A rankings. An eye-opening loss to Socorro caused voters to lose faith in the Birds and, despite a 2-0 start in district play, they enter this weekend in the middle of the Top 10 poll.
Well, OK then. Feed the beast, overlook the Cards and dismiss them as also-rans. That’s exactly what they want.
The same can’t be said of the rest of this week’s teams. All four city teams are in the meat of their respective district schedules, the biggest among them coming Friday night when Capital and Santa Fe High open their district slates on the road. It’s make-or-break time for both teams, and come Saturday morning, we’ll have a much clearer picture of who might be headed to the playoffs.
Here’s a glance at this weekend’s biggest games involving teams from our area:
Friday
Capital (3-3, 0-0 in 2/6-5A) at Abq. Del Norte (2-5, 0-0)
Game time: 7 p.m. (Milne Stadium)
Last week: Capital and Del Norte had much-needed byes.
Outlook: This is, for all intents and purposes, the Super Bowl (regular season version) for the visiting Jaguars. Win this game and they pave the way for a clear path to the district title. The Knights aren’t exactly a juggernaut — they haven’t won more than five games in a season since 2008 — but they’re still considered the team to beat in 2/6-5A.
These teams both have exceptional running backs. Del Norte is led by 165-pound junior Isaiah Ortiz. He’s gone over the century mark half a dozen times and already has 1,200 yards. Capital, of course, has the 1-2 punch of Luke Padilla and Gio Muñoz when, that is, they’re healthy. Muñoz missed the most recent game and his status is still unclear.
There’s chatter of a potential change at QB for Capital. The Jaguars are woefully one-dimensional in the production department with the vast majority of their total yards coming on the ground. Anything they get through the air is a bonus and, let’s face it, they’re probably not going to change that trend now that district play is upon us. They’ll ride the Padilla/Muñoz gravy train as long as possible, as they should.
The favorite: Capital by 1
Why: Little-known secret, but these teams don’t like one another. It’s one of those intense rivalries no one really knows about, and Capital is coming in with something to prove.
Santa Fe High (3-4 overall, 0-0 in 2/6-5A) at Los Alamos (3-4, 0-0)
Game time: 7 p.m.
Last week: The Demons and the Hilltoppers had last week off.
Outlook: It’s a chance for one of these freefalling teams to hit the reset button and inject a serious dose of hope into the final two weeks of the regular season. For the other, it’s basically the end of the line with a loss.
At this point, it’s safe to say we know what Santa Fe High is. The Demons are, in short, a solid defensive club with an inconsistent offense and a high degree of holy-smokes-how-do-we-stop-this-roof-collapse stuff going on between the earholes. It’s a safe bet that coach Andrew Martinez spent a good portion of the bye week getting the players’ heads straight after their 3-1 start gave way to three consecutive losses.
The jury is still out on Los Alamos, but we got a lot closer to figuring them out after the team got thumped by winless Valencia two weeks ago. The three teams the Toppers have beaten are a combined 5-15; the four they’ve lost to are 17-11. In other words, they beat the teams they should and struggle against those with depth, talent at the skill positions and the ability to throw the ball with regularity.
The favorite: Santa Fe High by 3
Why: The next step in the Demons’ evolution is winning games after getting kicked in the teeth. This is a winnable game for them, and taking a week off to get things right has to have helped.
Santa Fe Indian School (4-3, 0-2 in 2-3A) at Raton (3-5, 0-2)
Game time: 7 p.m.
Last week: The Braves were routed 54-0 at home by St. Michael’s; Raton lost to Robertson 35-7 in Las Vegas, N.M.
Outlook: For the Braves, not great. SFIS showed signs of promise by scoring 20 points in its district opener two weeks ago, thanks to big plays from its special teams unit. The offense was shut down in last week’s loss to the Horsemen. Minus any kind of running game, most of the focus fell on the line to protect SFIS quarterback Devry Vigil. It didn’t.
If Vigil can’t get the time to throw the ball without pressure, it could be a long night for the Braves. If he does, they certainly have the skill players to make things interesting.
Raton absolutely has to have this game to have any chance at the postseason. Cayden Walton rushed for 129 yards and a touchdown last week against Robertson, but the Tigers’ six turnovers and 33 passing yards were killers.
The favorite: Raton by 7
Why: SFIS can make a run at the playoffs with a win here, but getting a W in Raton is never easy.
Saturday
West Las Vegas (5-2, 1-0 in 2-3A at St. Michael’s (3-3, 1-0)
Game time: 1:30 p.m.
Last week: West had a bye; St. Mike’s crushed SFIS, 54-0.
Outlook: Given Robertson’s recent struggles, the biggest storyline with this one isn’t the color of the West Las Vegas uniforms (Google it) but the battle for the driver’s seat in 2-3A. The winner has a clear path to the title, particularly the Dons since they already own a win over Raton.
Four of the Dons’ last five games have been shutouts; two of them, two for their opponents. Keeping them off the scoreboard is as simple as shutting down QB John Balizan, no easy task considering he is attempting nearly 30 passes a game and RBs Damien Gallegos and Damien Gutierrez have rushed for 793 yards and 11 touchdowns between them.
The Horsemen counter with a three-headed monster at RB now that junior Lucas Montoya has re-joined seniors Derek Roybal and Ray Lynch in the backfield. The trio combined for 122 yards and three touchdowns in the SFIS blowout. QB Lucas Coriz will, as usual, get his shots downfield.
The favorite: St. Michael’s by 2
Why: The Horsemen haven’t forgotten West’s postgame celebration after last year’s dramatic 14-13 win that marked the Dons’ first win in the rivalry since 2003.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.