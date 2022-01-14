Boys basketball -
Carlsbad 48, Capital 45
What happened: The pesky, undersized Jaguars, who have just two players over 6 foot, Friday challenged a Cavemen squad that starts no one shorter than 6-0. Capital led at the end of the first three quarters in Edward A. Ortiz Memorial Gymnasium — 13-10 after one, 23-22 at the half and 35-34 heading into the fourth — and even led 44-42 heading into the final 3 minutes. The Cavemen got consecutive buckets by 6-7 post Tylen Gonzalez and a pair of free throws from Damian Perez to take a 48-44 lead with 8.4 seconds left.
Top players: Anthony Alvez had 13 points to lead the Jaguars, while four players each had six. Gonzalez led all scorers with 14 points, while Perez and Xavier Rueda each had 12.
What's next: Capital (9-7) heads to District 5-5A play with a home game against Albuquerque Rio Grande.
Santa Fe Prep 51, Gateway Christian, 38
What happened: The Blue Griffins got off to a hot start, scoring the game's first 11 points, then found themselves tied at 13-all in a consolation semifinal of Santa Rosa's Lion Classic. The teams were knotted at 23-all heading into the second half when Prep head coach Joe Vigil finally found a way to wake his team.
"We switched our press up and put more full-court pressure on them," Vigil said. "We got a few easy buckets, and it got us going. I'd like to see more of that."
The Blue Griffins built a 38-30 lead heading into the fourth and cruised from there.
Top players: Malachi Prevatt led the Blue Griffins with 14 points, Meehan Henighan added 12 and Finn Coles had 10.
What's next: Prep (7-5) plays Tucumcari for fifth place in the tournament Saturday.
Girls basketball
Raton 41, Santa Fe Prep 15
Pojoaque Valley 54, Santa Fe Prep 10
What happened: Prep played its second doubleheader in a week, as the three teams made up games lost when Santa Fe Indian School canceled its tournament this weekend. The Blue Griffins were within 22-7 at the half against the Lady Tigers and 27-13 heading into the fourth before getting outscored 14-2 the rest of the morning game in Prep Gym. In the evening matchup, the Elkettes were in control from the start.
Prep head coach Anika Amon said the Blue Griffins were hurt by poor passing in the halfcourt and slow transition defense.
"We got to be smart and not give the ball away," Amon said. "And then we got to be more effective defensively. It's just game experience some of the girls are lacking."
Top players: Pojoaque had Jazmine Valdez score a game-high 20 points, while Tonni Aquino added 15. Against Raton, Prep had Anna Knight score nine points.
What's next: Prep (3-5) had its Jan. 17 game against McCurdy canceled, so its next contest is Jan. 21 at Navajo Prep. Pojoaque (8-7) is scheduled to play Raton on Saturday at home at 6 p.m.
