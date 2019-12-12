Having all the bigs in the world is great in basketball, but that means nothing if they can’t get the ball.
Coming into the 2019-20 season, the Capital Lady Jaguars knew they had a great combo in the paint with 6-foot junior forward Ethena Silva and 5-9 Rebecca Sorensen. What they didn’t know was if they had the guards to get Silva and Sorensen the ball.
Through the first three weeks, Capital is showing elements of good guard play, which will complement its size advantage. The guards did their part in the opening game of Capital’s Al Armendariz Tournament in Edward A. Ortiz Memorial Gymnasium, as they played a big part in committing just 10 turnovers and allowed Silva and Sorensen to shine in a 69-23 win over Cobre on Thursday night.
The Lady Jaguars (3-2) play Santa Fe Indian School in a 5 p.m. Friday semifinal, and Capital head coach Darren Casados says more good days are ahead for his backcourt.
“That’s what we need — consistent ball-handling and being able to handle that pressure,” Casados said. “And playing defense and hitting open shots. We still need a lot of work, but it’s getting better.”
While the Lady Jaguars have four seniors and two juniors occupying the guard spots, only one had significant varsity experience last year in Alyssa Martinez. But she is transitioning from playing forward last year, and it has been a lot of on-the-job training. She also is healthy after playing with an injured ankle for most of last season.
Martinez said her biggest challenge is finding the right balance between being the initiator on offense while also looking for opportunities to shoot so that defenses don’t collapse into the paint. Martinez has been a steady third scorer for Capital, averaging 7.5 points per game.
“We don’t want to get one pass and one shot or else we’re going to tire ourselves on defense,” Martinez said. “Running the offense is a key part to that.”
Against the Lady Indians, Capital’s guards scored 26 points, with 10 coming from senior Angelique Cole. She had a stretch in the third quarter in which she scored eight of the Lady Jaguars’ 10 points that included a pair of 3-pointers to make it 65-19 entering the fourth quarter. That helped open things up for Silva, who had 15 points and eight rebounds, and Sorensen, who scored all of her team-high 17 points in the first half as Capital built a 49-13 advantage at the break.
The output combined for the best offensive performance by Capital against a varsity squad in nine years, when it beat Bernalillo 65-23 in 2010. In the final seconds, the Lady Jaguars had a chance at breaking the 70-point barrier, which it hadn’t done in 12 years, but Samantha Rodriguez’ layup at the buzzer hit the front rim and bounced out.
“We’re all working together, and we know that if we keep working hard, this could be a good year for us,” Sorensen said. “Games like this help, because everybody gets a lot more playing time and they see how it is to play on the varsity.”
Casados said it was an encouraging performance, but he also recognizes that his team is far from being a finished product. He can look at Capital’s first-half performance against Santa Fe High in the third place game of the Bobby Rodriguez Capital City Tournament on Dec. 7, in which the Lady Jaguars had just 16 points in the first half and trailed by 25 points. It took a 30-point third quarter to to snap Capital out of its funk and spark a 58-56 come from behind win.
“It’s great, but then there are those game where we put up 30 [points],” Casados said. “It’s a long process, but the more we can put the ball in the basket, the better. The main thing is, we got to play defense. We got to play defense, and it’s been pretty consistent.”
First roundTohatchi 47, Santa Fe High 32The Lady Cougars (4-1) used a 16-9 scoring run in the second quarter to built a 27-17 lead at the half and the Demonettes (2-3) never got the margin into single digits.
Montana Soto had seven of her nine points in the first half for Tohatchi, then senior guard Cameron Tsosie scored nine of her 12 points in the second half to keep Santa Fe High at bay.
The Demonettes had eight players score a point, but no one had more than the six that Olivia Montoya and Gabby Malczeski scored.
Santa Fe High will play El Paso at 8 a.m. Friday in a consolation semifinal.
Santa Fe Indian School 56, Pecos 51Lady Braves sophomore Cameron Conners continued her breakout year with 17 points, and Hunter Garcia added 16 to stave off the Lady Panthers. Trinity Herrera did her best to keep Pecos in the game with a game-high 28 points, but SFIS (5-1) held a 44-36 lead after three quarters.
Pecos (3-1) will play Cobre in a consolation semifinal at 11 a.m. Friday.
Crownpoint 37, El Paso 33The Lady Tigers overcame a three-point opening quarter to build a 27-24 lead entering the fourth, but the Lady Eagles (3-2) outscored them 13-6 over the final eight minutes to advance to a semifinal matchup against fellow District 1-3A foe Tohatchi at 2 p.m. Friday.
Kaleigh Shorty scored four of her six points in the fourth quarter, while Chay Begay also scored four to lead the comeback. Anna Yellen led El Paso (4-6) with 16 points.
