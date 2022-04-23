All of those 5 a.m. alarms to get ready for Capital High School basketball practice ended up benefiting Tyler Alarid.
It was that routine to start Alarid’s day that helped instill in him the work ethic and dedication that he took with him to Ozark Christian College in 2018 after graduating from Capital. Now a senior at the National Christian College Athletic Association school in Joplin, Mo., Alarid completed a senior year in which he averaged 18 points, 5 assists and a surprising 6.8 rebounds per game in March, and it resulted in Alarid earning a second team Association of Christian College Athletics honor.
It was an improvement for Alarid, a 5-foot-9 guard who earned an honorable mention ACCA All-American distinction in the 2020-21 season after averaging just under 14 points and 6.8 rebounds.
“I'm just thankful for everything that I have done,” Alarid said. I just thank the Lord for those opportunities and blessings. Just to look back at what I’ve accomplished, It's just unbelievable, it’s so surreal.”
Alarid admitted that he thought his basketball days were over after his senior year at Capital, in which the Jaguars reached the Class 5A quarterfinals before losing to Artesia. In fact, Alarid had a memorable finale, scoring 30 points to lead the Jaguars and hitting his last shot as a prep athlete — a banked 22-foot 3-pointer just as the buzzer sounded in a 65-63 loss.
It turns out his journey continued at Ozark, a Christian school roughly 760 miles northeast of Santa Fe. It wasn’t an easy transition, as Alarid adjusted to a new world outside of Northern New Mexico while also trying to maintain his academic and athletic responsibilities. That’s where those 6 a.m. practices Jaguars head coach Ben Gomez held became crucial in teaching Alarid the discipline it took to adapt.
He credited the entire coaching staff at the time — which included Benji Lucero, Bryan Mirabal and Johnny Bowles — for helping instill the work ethic he needed.
“Waking up at 5 a.m. every morning, I’d say that was really impactful,” Alarid said. “They took the steps of making us men at a young age — even off the court. Academically, they held us accountable for our GPAs, but even on the court they expected you to show up and work. It was either show up and be there or not be a part of the team.”
While the NCCAA will not be mistaken for the NCAA, Alarid said playing at the collegiate level is challenging at any level because most athletes have spent years honing their skills. He said he focused on getting stronger as well as on his defense to help him steadily improve and earn playing time.
“It took about halfway through the season to really understand the level that you gotta be playing at,” Alarid said. "The first couple of games, I would say were a shock. It’s just totally different, like a whole other level that you don’t realize.”
Then, Alarid had to endure the coronavirus pandemic in March 2020, which took away the offseason as students were sent home until the fall of 2020. Alarid said it was difficult being away from his fellow students and trying to maintain his academic work through virtual classes, but he just kept his nose to the grindstone. It helped that he had a summer of working at UPS, which helped him earn money but also reinforced his determination to continue to go to school and compete collegiately.
“It was a wake-up call,” Alarid said. “It rekindled the passion that I have about what I want to do in my life. Coming back to school, it really motivated me again just to stay on my academics and then also not take the opportunity to playing basketball for granted.”
It definitely showed in his last two seasons. Even better, is that he will continue to play next year thanks to the additional year student-athletes were granted because of the pandemic. Alarid said he hopes to continue the turnaround at Ozark, which saw the program go 18-18 and marked the first time the program didn’t have a losing season during Alarid’s career.
“We have a lot of guys returning next year,” Alarid said. ”We have our hopes and that if we can lock this down, we can make a run.”