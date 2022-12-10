Capital’s Amerie Romero scrambles to grab a loose ball stolen from Pecos forward Anna Armijo during a loss Thursday at the Armendariz Tournament. The Lady Jaguars are trying to return to the ranks of the 5A elite.
In what may be the toughest job in Santa Fe’s high school sports spectrum, an entire city has stood by for more than 15 years waiting for Capital High’s girls basketball program to roar back to life.
Aside from three flashes of progress since the 2006-07 team won 21 games and reached the quarterfinals of the Class 4A state tournament under future Hall of Fame coach Lisa Villareal (now the highly decorated coach at Class 5A superpower Volcano Vista), the Lady Jaguars are a combined 172 games below .500 ever since.
That includes one winless season, a 1-win campaign and single-digit wins 11 times. The lone exceptions to the struggle came in 2009-10 when Capital won 13 games and split the difference in district play and again in 2017-18 when new coach Darren Casados led the Lady Jaguars to a 14-win season and a 5-3 mark in district play, a season where the program more than doubled its win total from the two previous years to reach the state tournament.
It was a sign of hope, one that spilled forward into the pandemic-shortened 2020-21 campaign that saw Capital go 6-6 and again sit two games over .500 in district play with Casados at the helm. If not for the abbreviated playoff format, the Lady Jaguars might well have made it to state as an at-large team.
Finding consistency has been the main problem. For every step forward there have been two steps back.
People can (and will) point fingers in a lot of areas: Coaching, a lack of talent, the facilities, the administration, the lingering impact of COVID-19, reclassification and district alignment, blah blah blah. It’s the same everywhere; Capital isn’t close to being immune.
With year-round specialization becoming the norm for New Mexico high school sports — particularly in the state’s biggest schools in Class 5A and, to a lesser extent, 4A — it’s becoming easier and easier to draw a straight line between the schools that can succeed and those who are finding it harder to simply keep up.
It has gotten to the point the state’s premier programs are so top-heavy with players committed to year-round competition that the days of simply showing up to tryouts and making the team are no longer possible without additional training.
For schools at the opposite end, the results in head to head competition is predictable. The gap between the haves and have-nots is wider than ever, and it’s a battle Casados has fought for years. While some coaches can install a system for ready-made talent, Casados has to develop the majority of that talent from the ground up in the tight window between November’s first practice and the stretch run of the district race in February.
From Day One, Capital and schools in similar situations are already falling behind.
Is it possible to see the Lady Jaguars do what others in Santa Fe have done the last 15 years, teams like the Santa Fe High girls who won a state title in 2014, the Santa Fe Indian girls who have been to the state finals six times since 2005, or the St. Michael’s girls who reached the title game in ’08 and been a solid program in most years since?
Absolutely. But it won’t be easy, not in 5A when you’re trying to scale mountains ruled by monster programs like Volcano Vista, Hobbs, La Cueva, Sandia and others. While some teams strive for a mid-court dance in The Pit in early March, the hope is to one day see Capital crack that elusive .500 mark and find a permanent home among the ranks of the so-called contenders.