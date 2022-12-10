Many have tried, few have succeeded.

In what may be the toughest job in Santa Fe’s high school sports spectrum, an entire city has stood by for more than 15 years waiting for Capital High’s girls basketball program to roar back to life.

Aside from three flashes of progress since the 2006-07 team won 21 games and reached the quarterfinals of the Class 4A state tournament under future Hall of Fame coach Lisa Villareal (now the highly decorated coach at Class 5A superpower Volcano Vista), the Lady Jaguars are a combined 172 games below .500 ever since.

Popular in the Community