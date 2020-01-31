Capital High School

Girls basketball

Capital 54, Santa Fe High 52

What happened: Once again, it came down to the final moments. Once again, the Lady Jaguars made the big play, this time in District 5-5A play. Alyssa Martinez's three-point play off an offensive rebound with 3.2 seconds left gave Capital the win. Perhaps the bigger play was the wide-open layup missed by Demonettes junior Heaven Martinez with 44 seconds left that could have given her team a three-point lead. It proved to be costly.

Standouts: Rebecca Sorensen had 18 points to lead Capital, and 10 were in the third quarter as Capital took a 40-38 lead. Alyssa Martinez finished with 14 points and Ethena Silva had 12. Olivia Montoya's 11 points led Santa Fe High.

What's next: Capital (7-13 overall, 2-2 in 5-5A) plays at Albuquerque Manzano on Tuesday, while the Demonettes (8-12, 0-4) entertain Albuquerque Rio Grande at home.

