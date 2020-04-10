Next to helmets, coach Bill Moon sees the football field as the second most important safety equipment for players.
With that in mind, Capital’s head football coach believes that his program will benefit from the latest improvement project the Santa Fe school board approved earlier this week. The district will replace the 12-year-old FieldTurf with a new playing surface as well as install a cushion and drainage system that will be the first of its kind in the state.
Larry Chavez, the district’s assistant superintendent of athletics/activities and school support, said Hellas Construction will install a CushDrain pad that is designed to improve shock absorption whenever football or soccer players fall. It should also help the field drain more swiftly when it is deluged with water. Chavez said the project will cost $688,222 and workers, who will begin tearing out the old field next week, are expected finish the project in June.
“This is something that collegiate and NFL fields have gone to,” Chavez said.
Moon said the new surface will make Jaguar Field the safest in the state, adding that it is yet another sign that the school district is placing more value in athletics at Capital and Santa Fe High. Work on the baseball and softball fields at Capital finished earlier this week, while Santa Fe High built a new tennis complex in September.
“The school board and Larry Chavez need to be congratulated for getting this done,” Moon said. “It’s long overdue. When you do right, and there is no question it’s the right thing to do, then you have to feel good about it, period. No matter what it is.”
The current turf held up far longer than the first installation of fake grass in 2003, which lasted only five years before the school district had to replace it. Even worse, the warranty for that surface was nullified because the construction company folded.
Luke Padilla, a Capital junior running back and the team’s all-time leading rusher, said he enjoyed playing on the current surface. While there were a few areas in which a ball carrier could lose his balance because of a high mound or a soft spot and a couple of worn seams that players could trip over, Padilla said the Jaguars knew where they were and how to adjust to it.
“Yeah, there were a few areas where it cut you up a little, but personally, I don’t think it was completely necessary,” Padilla said. “As a home team, that is your field and you adapt to it. You make it your own.”
Still, Padilla said it will be exciting to get out on the new field once the restrictions stemming from the state’s COVID-19 outbreak are lifted.
“It’s nice to get new stuff,” Padilla said. “I was excited when coach Moon emailed us about it. It was time for us to get something that could help us out a little bit. Man, I was super excited that I get to play my final season on that turf. That’s awesome not just for me, but the team as well.”
