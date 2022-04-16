What happened: The Lady Jaguars almost pulled off a District 5-5A doubleheader sweep Saturday at home, but the Lady Tigers scored seven runs in the eighth inning to untie a 9-all knot in the nightcap. In the opening game, Capital scored all of its runs in the first two innings to take a 7-2 lead, and Athena Grimley allowed four unearned runs for a complete game win.
Top players: Grimley allowed just five hits and recorded six strikeouts in the opener, and was 3-for-8 overall with two RBIs and three runs scored. Mariah Mejillas went 3-for-4 with a home run and four RBIs in the second game.
What's next: Capital (9-9 overall, 3-3 in 5-5A) takes a nondistrict detour Monday with a doubleheader against Raton.
West Las Vegas 16, St. Michael's 15
West Las Vegas 21, St. Michael's 6
What happened: The Lady Horsemen held leads of 9-3 and 12-6 in the opener of a District 2-3A doubleheader in Las Vegas, N.M., but the Lady Dons rallied over the final three innings to steal the win. They capped it with a walk-off two-run home run in the bottom of the seventh. West Las Vegas carried that momentum into Game 2, outscoring St. Michael's 13-1 the rest of the way to complete the doubleheader sweep. The loss is the 11th in the last 12 games for the Lady Horsemen.
Top players: Isabella Lopez went 3-for-3 in the opening game for the Lady Horsemen, with a double and a home run. Mariella Ruiz was 3-for-4 with two RBIs and Emily Montoya had two hits in three at-bats with two doubles and three RBIs.
What's next: St. Michael's (8-11, 0-8) has a home doubleheader against Raton on Friday. West Las Vegas (8-9, 6-3) take on Zuni in a nondistrict home game on April 23.
