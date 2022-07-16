Transition has been the name of the game for the Capital Jaguars for the past two years.
Last year, it was the transition to a new head coach. This fall, the Jaguars will transition to the highest class level in the state: 6A.
The summer also has seen its share of changes — mainly in the weight room. Santa Fe Public Schools purchased and installed new equipment for both of its traditional high schools (Capital and Santa Fe High), which Jaguars’ second-year head coach Joaquin Garcia said was a sign the district is serious about competing in football.
“Santa Fe Public Schools’ administration is putting in the support for our programs because they want us to be more competitive,” Garcia said.
Garcia is equally serious about competing right away in District 5-6A, especially coming off a 2021 season in which Capital flirted with a Class 5A playoff berth. Garcia said he was pleasantly surprised by the 4-6 mark considering he had only weeks with his team after getting hired in June.
The coronavirus pandemic, which forced the spring athletic season to extend into June, limited the amount of time he had to get his team up to speed on new offensive and defensive schemes and in the weight room. This summer has seen a marked improvement in the team’s overall strength, speed and endurance. Even more important, Jaguar Field and the weight room have been teeming with dozens of players engaging in Garcia’s offseason program with purpose.
“With them having that little chip on their shoulder, they realize we are able to compete,” Garcia said. “A lot of our other sports have proven that — basketball, baseball, wrestling. Now with us, we have to do the same.”
The increase in numbers gives Garcia hope Capital will have the depth that was lacking last season, which hurt its playoff chances. When do-everything junior quarterback Julian Muñoz suffered a concussion during a 55-0 loss to Farmington in the next-to-last game, his absence was sorely felt during Los Alamos’ 28-7 win that gave the Hilltoppers the 12th seed in the 5A bracket.
“I think this is a revenge year for us,” senior running back/linebacker Francisco Diaz said. “Last year, we were a lot smaller, and we didn’t get the time like we did this year in the weight room. Teams were bigger than us and pushing us around. Now, this is our chance to get bigger and stronger and faster, and we have a good chance at competing.”
Now a senior, Muñoz said the offseason has had a profound impact on the offensive line, which was often maligned because of poor strength and quickness. It left Muñoz with little time to scan the field, and he led the team in rushing because he had to improvise when plays broke down. Muñoz said a little more time will do wonders in getting the ball to capable athletes who can do as much damage as Muñoz. Senior receiver Javier Martinez gained 463 yards on just 24 catches, while senior running back Francisco Diaz was second on the team on the ground (426 yards) and third in receiving (103).
“It’s hard to learn a whole new playbook when you have such little time,” Muñoz said of last year. “This year, we got a whole summer, and it gave us time to get used to our plays and build chemistry.”
A year’s growth also comes with a year’s maturity, especially for the seniors on the roster. Muñoz said they did their best to be team leaders last year, but many of them were stepping into new roles themselves after Capital graduated 20 players in 2021.
“We just got to build that mentality,” Muñoz said. “Last year, when we made a bad play, we just stayed down for a little bit and didn’t push through on the next play. This is going to be a lot different. If we make a mistake, it’s on to the next play. We’re going to fix it the next play.”
The maturity will go hand in hand with the wealth of experience the seniors now have. Garcia said the bad taste of the Los Alamos loss has galvanized many of the players to work harder in the offseason, especially after learning the program was moving up to 6A in December. They enter a district that includes crosstown rival Santa Fe High, which is coming off its first winning season in 23 years; Clovis, a 6A playoff team; and Los Lunas, which won the state title in 5A last December. Garcia said he feels his team is capable of contending for a district title at best and a playoff spot at the worst.
It’s a far cry from last summer, when the transition from former head coach Bill Moon to Garcia and strict rules regarding offseason workouts amid COVID-19 made things chaotic for coaches and players.
“With our new weight room, you can see it in [the players’] eyes how hard they want to work and continue to get better,” Garcia said. “A lot of our kids have gotten stronger, but just being in the weight room has made a tremendous strides for them. I mean, during [the coronavirus pandemic], a lot of our guys weren’t allowed in the weight room.”
If there was one skill Garcia and the Jaguars learned last year, it was how to deal with transition.
They’re hoping it helps them with the next phase in Capital football.