When the Española Valley Sundevils take on Capital for the Al Armendariz Tournament championship Saturday night, they might find a more patient, selective Jaguars team waiting for them.
Capital’s love for the 3-pointer took a backseat Friday to a measured approach against Pojoaque in the boys semifinal in Edward A. Ortiz Memorial Gymnasium. The Jaguars knocked down seven 3s, but they also shot 27-for-48 from the field overall in downing the Elks, 67-36.
Meanwhile, Capital will find a more polished Sundevils team that took advantage of their size against the Pecos Panthers in fashioning a 75-39 win in the afternoon semifinal.
The two teams, who played to a 49-46 Española victory in last week’s Capital City Tournament semifinal, will face off at 6:30 p.m. Saturday for the tournament title. Pojoaque (3-3) and Pecos play for third place at 3:30 p.m.
Capital struggled to hit 3s at the Capital City Tournament, and head coach Ben Gomez said it was a case of becoming too enamored with the shot.
“Anybody can shoot a 3,” Gomez said. “You got to show something else, especially when they’re not going in. To their credit, they are understanding what we want them to do. We can’t be a one-pass-and-chuck team.”
Capital (5-2) went 5-for-9 from the perimeter in the first half, but it was a smoldering 10-for-14 inside the arc. That balance led to a commanding 42-17 lead at the half.
The main recipient of the Jaguars’ patience was senior wing Anthony Alvez, who scored 18 of his 24 points in the opening half.
“We can move the ball a lot better than we think,” Alvez said. “That’s the mentality we had coming into this tournament, and it’s working so far.”
Meanwhile, the Sundevils (7-1) were blistering against the Panthers (3-1), hitting 29-of-47 shots, including 16-of-25 in the first half to build a convincing 41-23 lead. They hit eight 3s, showing they can knock down perimeter shots as well as Capital. Marin Rodriguez hit four in the third quarter to cap a 20-point performance. His last make upping the margin to 64-29 with 1:14 left.
Consolation games
Kirtland Central 69, Aztec 55
The Broncos built a 42-20 lead at the half and cruised from there to advance to the consolation final against Grants. Jarvis Mullahon and and Kragman Cadmon each had 15 points to lead Kirtland Central. Aztec had Aidan Lee score 19 points.
Grants 49, Tohatchi 37
The Pirates only led 24-22 at the half, but held the Cougars to just four points to build the margin to 31-26 heading into the fourth.
Colton Moore led Grants with 11 points, while Tohatchi was paced by Kyle Yazzie’s 10.
The Cougars play Aztec for seventh place at 9:30 a.m.
Girls tournament
It will be a battle of stalwarts as Gallup and Hobbs cruised to easy semifinal wins to advance to the Armendariz championship game. The Lady Bengals (7-1) hammered Pecos, 78-27, in the evening semifinal. Hobbs (3-4) downed Navajo Prep, 53-26, in the afternoon session.
The teams will face off at 5 p.m. Saturday for the tournament title. Navajo Prep (5-2) will play Pecos (3-2) at 2 p.m. for third place.
Pecos had Savannah Ortiz score 10 points to lead the team, while Michaela McCurtain led the Lady Bengals with 15 points.
Consolation
Santa Fe Indian School 64, Capital 26
The Lady Jaguars (1-4) showed improvement in a rematch with the Lady Braves from Tuesday, trailing 16-9 after a quarter. However, SFIS put on the clamps defensively, allowing just seven points in the second and third quarters to build a 50-16 lead.
Jordan Torres paced the Lady Braves (8-1) with 13 points, while Cameron Conners added 11. Annalise Leos had seven for Capital, which plays West Las Vegas for seventh place at 8 a.m. Saturday.
SFIS takes on Española Valley at 11 a.m. for the consolation title.
Española Valley 55, West Las Vegas 17
The Lady Sundevils finally got their first win of the season, building a 33-7 lead at the half. Eleven players scored for Española (1-5), with Joni Martinez scoring nine of her 11 points in the first half. Jaclyn Morgan led the Lady Dons (3-5) with 10 points.
