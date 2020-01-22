ALBUQUERQUE — By the time Rio Grande boys basketball coach Mario Armendariz walked out of his team’s locker room Wednesday night, nearly everyone in the entire building had gone home.
The foyer to the main gym was occupied by just a couple of meandering students, while the gym itself was empty.
“That was a tough one,” Armendariz said after watching his team get completely dismantled by visiting Capital, 64-26, in the District 5-5A opener for both teams.
By time that analysis began, the only way to break down Capital’s dominant performance was a series of mathematical formulas. Like this, for instance: The final tally was 33-26.
That’s how many turnovers the Ravens (3-12, 0-1) had compared to the points they scored. Capital (15-2, 1-0) forced 24 miscues in the first half and at no point in the game did the Ravens ever have more points than they had mistakes.
Or this: 68 and 26 of 32. The first number is how many minutes it took to play the entire game, which tipped off at 7:02 p.m. and ended just over an hour later thanks to the mercy rule’s running clock. The second shows how many of the 32 available minutes the Jaguars led by at least 10 points.
“I’ll say this: Capital’s a very well-coached team that plays the kind of defense that makes you do things like turn it over,” Armendariz said. “I’m not making excuses, but when you’re young and inexperienced like we are, and you’ve lost nine [players from last season], playing a team like Capital is a challenge. It shows that their guys have been playing together since they were 7 or 8, doing the club thing and AAU. They’re a great team. Us, we have a stucco guy, a horseshoe guy, a baseball guy. Basketball’s a second thing to them.”
What Capital’s defense repeatedly demonstrated is a relentless approach toward a team that doesn’t move the ball with crisp passes and excellent ball handlers. The Jaguars, ranked fifth in this week’s Class 5A coach’s poll, are simply too quick and entirely too disciplined to let that sort of thing go unpunished.
That exact scenario played out at an alarming pace in the first half. The Ravens had 12 turnovers in each of the first two quarters, and the Jaguars had one incredible sequence where their defense forced miscues on five straight possessions without Rio even getting a shot off.
It led to 10 points in a span of just 54 seconds, opening a 29-point lead on a steal and layup by Brandon Saiz to cap what was a larger 18-2 run.
The only real highlights of the second half were the running clock and an alley-oop dunk by Chano Herrera, a feat he nearly did again just 28 seconds later when he took an identical oop pass just under the rim and converted it for a layup.
A T.J. Sanchez 3-pointer less than three minutes into the third quarter opened a 51-16 lead and kick-started the mercy rule and brought an early end to a game that was over almost as soon as it started.
With his team having seen some of 5A’s best since the turn of the new year — teams like Volcano Vista, Eldorado and two-time defending state champ Atrisco Heritage — Armendariz said there’s no reason to think Capital won’t be one of the final teams standing in March.
“They match up real well with Volcano, and I can tell you right now, there are a lot of teams out there who can win it,” Armendariz said. “You look at our district. I think we can compete with some of the teams in there, but the Santa Fe clubs are on another level. They just are.”
Capital had two players finish in double figures as Sanchez had a game-high 20 and Herrera had 10. Angel Parra led the way with eight rebounds while Seth Arroyos and Jeremiah Aguirre each had five.
The Jaguars controlled every aspect of the game, outrebounding Rio 34-25 while converting nearly half of their shots (30-for-63 from the field). The Ravens made just 11 of 28 shots and turned the ball over on more than 60 percent of their possessions.
NOTES
Capital heads home for a Friday night game against Albuquerque High before playing two straight road games at Sandia and the much-anticipated showdown with Santa Fe High on Jan. 30. … The Jaguars had just four turnovers in the first half. They held Rio to fewer shots (16), rebounds (15) and points (14) than the Ravens had turnovers (24) at the break. … Saiz went down with a lower-leg injury just 18 seconds into the second half but appeared to be fine after walking off the floor with a slight limp. … Wednesday’s game was just the fifth against a 5A opponent for Capital all season. Rio Grande has the worst overall record of any team in the big-school class, having dropped seven straight, and is still winless at home.
