Boys basketball
Abq. Rio Grande 51, Capital 42
What happened: What can two bad quarters do to a team? Well, they ruined the District 5-5A opener for the Jaguars on their home floor Tuesday. They trailed 10-4 after a quarter, rallied to take a 24-19 lead at the half before the Ravens tied the score at 35-all entering the fourth. Capital then managed just seven points the rest of the way as Rio Grande lived at the free-throw line, making all eight attempts in the final quarter.
Top players: Anthony Alvez had 15 points to lead Capital, but no other player had more than four besides Edwin Saenz, who scored eight. Jonathan Lukesh led the Ravens (3-12 overall, 1-0 in 5-5A)with 20 points, and Jonah Lopez added 13.
What's next: Capital (9-8, 0-1) travels to Albuquerque High on Friday.
Santa Fe Waldorf 33, Walatowa 28
What happened: The Wolves overcame a two-point opening quarter and held off a late charge by the Cougar to win their District 7-1A opener in Christian Life Academy. Both teams scored just two points in the opening eight minutes, but Waldorf came to life over the next two quarters to build a 24-12 lead that was insurmountable. "After a week of injuries and sickness, these guys came together," said Waldorf interim head coach Bard Edrington.
Top players: Junior Eno Little led the Wolves with 16 points.
What's next: Waldorf (2-4 overall, 1-0 in 7-1A) plays Monte del Sol Thursday in a nondistrict game at home.
