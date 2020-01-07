Boys basketball
Capital 74, Los Alamos 53
What happened: The Jaguars were a wounded, angry pack Jan. 4 after letting a 16-point lead slip away in a 75-64 loss to Rio Rancho Cleveland, and they took it out on the Hilltoppers on Tuesday in Edward A. Ortiz Memorial Gymnasium. Capital jumped out to a 27-9 lead and upped it to 45-26 at the half. Much of the damage was done by junior wing Dominic Luna, who had 17 of his 25 points in the first half. Capital did not have starters Brandon Saiz and Seth Arroyos dress out for the game after suffering injuries against the Storm, but their absence was not missed.
Standouts: Luna was Capital’s leading scorer, while seniors Chano Herrera and T.J. Sanchez each had 13 points and junior Angel Parra added 10. Harrison Frank led Los Alamos with 13 points, and Wesley Stansfield added 11.
What’s next: Capital (11-2) takes on Valencia at home Jan. 14. The Hilltoppers (1-11) hosts Artesia on Saturday.
Santa Fe Prep 43, Monte del Sol 41
What happened: The Blue Griffins struggled to shake off the rust of a three-week layoff, as turnovers allowed the Dragons, who were on a two-week break, to stay in the nondistrict game in Prep Gymnasium. After building a 15-9 lead, Prep maintained a 26-20 lead at the half, but Monte del Sol cut the lead to 32-31 entering the final quarter.
“We need to work on fixing those things,” Prep head coach Joe Vigil said.
Standouts: Finn Coles led Prep with 16 points. Monte del Sol had Kevin Enriquez top all scorers with 20.
What’s next: The Blue Griffins (4-2) play at Escalante on Thursday, Monte del Sol (4-6) takes on host Estancia in the Bean Valley Tournament opener Thursday.
Pine Hill 68, New Mexico School for the Deaf 51
What happened: The Roadrunners lack depth, so it didn’t help to have senior post Luis Villalobos out. Add to that a two-week holiday break, and that spelled doom against the Warriors.
“The Pine Hill team was fresh, while we were running on fumes in the fourth quarter,” NMSD head coach Leo Gutierrez wrote in a text message. “
Standouts: Bruce Brewer Jr. did his best to keep the Roadrunners in it with 35 points and 13 rebounds, while freshman post Kieran Vollmar tried to emulate Villalobos with 16 points and eight rebounds. But no other player scored.
What’s next: NMSD (6-2) plays at Maxwell on Thursday.
Girls basketball
Los Alamos 51, Capital 42
What happened: Lady Hilltoppers head coach Lanse Carter was worried how his team would come out against Capital after a big win over 5A school Farmington on Saturday. He witnessed Los Alamos build a 27-18 lead at the half and withstand a Lady Jaguars run that got them within 33-29 heading into the fourth quarter. That’s when Lady Hilltoppers forward Natalie Gallegos scored seven of her 10 points to help preserve the nondistrict win in Griffith Gymnasium.
“We needed to stay mentally focused and tough and not get all comfortable or loosy-goosy,” Carter said. “We did a good job with that.”
Standouts: Michaela Gonzales led Los Alamos with 17 points, while Becca Green added 11. Capital’s Alyssa Martinez scored 11 of her 13 points in the second half.
What’s next: Los Alamos (8-6) puts its five-game winning streak on the line at Las Vegas Robertson on Thursday. Capital (4-8) heads to Farmington on the same day and takes on undefeated Piedra Vista
Santa Fe Prep 39, Monte del Sol 23
What happened: The Blue Griffins pressed their way to a 21-10 halftime lead in a nondistrict tilt in Prep Gymnasium, and they kept after the Lady Dragons in the second half. Prep head coach Anika Amon said the press allowed her team to get some easy transition baskets, which fed the Blue Griffins’ confidence. It was needed after the team took a three-week break for the holidays.
“Both teams are a work in progress and getting better, which is what we are all hoping for,” Amon said.
Standouts: Senior Hayden Colfax had nine points to lead the Blue Griffins, while Amory Malin and Luz Thunder each added seven. Daisy Ortiz topped Monte del Sol’s scoring list with eight points.
What’s next: Prep (4-3) plays Jemez Valley to open the Cuba Tournament on Thursday. Monte del Sol (0-9) opens with host Estancia in the Beal Valley Tournament.
Academy for Technology and the Classics 47, Abq. Evangel Christian 34
What happened: What was once a 23-10 halftime lead for the Phoenix was down to 23-18 in the third quarter before Chanelle Jaeger came to the rescue. She scored buckets off of three straight steals and the lead was back up to 11. Although the Lady Eagles cut the margin to 30-23 heading into the fourth, ATC outscored Evangel Christian 17-11 the rest of the way.
Standouts: Jaeger had eight points but a team-high seven steals. Perla Miramontes led the Phoenix with 17 points, while Charli Koseoglu had 13 points and 20 rebounds.
What’s next: ATC (5-3) takes on Santa Fe Prep on Jan. 14.
