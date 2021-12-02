If the boys’ Bobby Rodriguez Capital City Tournament is a veritable smorgasbord of intracity high school talent, the girls’ bracket is a cornucopia of teams around the north-central corridor of the state.
Seven cities are represented in the eight-team girls field, with Rio Rancho the only place with more than one entrant. Santa Fe High is the only team from the capital city and, perhaps fittingly, the Demons are one of the four teams still in line for a potential tournament title this weekend.
Santa Fe High (2-0) used a second-half surge to pull away from Los Alamos in Thursday’s opening round, setting up a semifinal appearance Friday night against Valencia.
By comparison, the boys’ bracket has half its teams from here in town with two headed into the semifinals and two more into the consolation round.
A look at Thursday’s girls games:
Santa Fe High 45, Los Alamos 39
Maci Cordova dropped in a team-high 11 points to lead the Demons past the Hilltoppers. Her textbook drive for a layup in a contested transition situation during the fourth quarter helped her club hold on for the win. Santa Fe High led by as many as 15 points in the second half before the Hilltoppers chipped away to make it a two-possession game in the final period.
The Demons spotted Los Alamos an early 7-2 lead before edging ahead 26-19 at halftime. Sparked by four quick points from Zuriel Vigil early in the third quarter, they used an 8-0 run to take what looked like a commanding lead.
“We came out in that third quarter and I looked to my coaches and said, ‘Give me the five best defenders on this bench and let’s turn this thing around,’ ” said Santa Fe High head coach Nate Morris. “We have the people to get after teams defensively and this one, I thought we did a good job taking control for a while after halftime.”
The Demons certainly made things harder on themselves by going 11-for-23 from the free throw line, including seven misses in the fourth quarter.
“There are some things we need to work on, but when we needed something to happen [Thursday] we got it done,” Morris said.
Laisha Diaz had nine points for the Demons while Kabreya Garia had seven and Vigil half a dozen.
Santa Fe High will face Valencia (1-2) in Friday’s late semifinal at 5 p.m.
Highland 51, Española Valley 50
Brighter days are ahead for the Lady Sundevils (0-2), but Thursday’s opening round loss to the Hornets underscored a couple of big issues facing last year’s Class 4A runners-up. First, the team lost two of its best players, Cameron Conners and Jordan Torres, when both moved back to Santa Fe Indian School after spending last season in an Española uniform during the COVID-19 shutdown that allowed SFIS players to play for other schools.
Second, Lady Sundevils coach Joe Estrada has only been with the team for about a week after his own bout with the coronavirus.
Despite all that, Española nearly pulled off a frantic fourth-quarter rally. The Lady Sundevils more than doubled their point total in the final eight minutes, pouring in 26 points in the fourth period as Joni Martinez went nuts in the scoring column. She had 18 points in the period to finish with 24 for the day.
What proved costly were missed free throws; Española missed 21 of them, 10 in the fourth quarter alone.
Highland (1-0) will face tournament favorite Robertson (2-0) in Friday’s early semifinal at 2 p.m.
Robertson 31, Rio Rancho 29
A Class 3A school beating a monster 5A program isn’t all that common. For the Cardinals, it’s just another day at the office.
Loaded with perhaps the most talented roster in the small-school ranks, Robertson scored what was the most impressive win of the day by beating the Rams (0-1). That said, they held on for dear life in what was a lopsided fourth quarter that saw Rio Rancho hold the Cardinals without a field goal and nearly rally for the win.
The Rams held Robertson to just a pair of free throws in the fourth quarter. Olivia Bergsten had six points in the period for the Rams, who had their own scoring issues early on by getting just one bucket in the first quarter and being held to six points in the third.
Rio Rancho falls into the consolation bracket to face Española Valley in Friday’s first game at 8 a.m.
Valencia 23, Cleveland 22
The third game of the day produced yet another close finish as the Jaguars rallied from a late deficit for the upset win. The loss drops both Cleveland and Rio Rancho, two of the traditional power programs in 5A, into the consolation bracket.
