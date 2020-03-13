Their replica uniforms hang high above the court in Capital’s Edward A. Ortiz Memorial Gymnasium, a shrine to the greatest boys basketball team the school ever produced.
For those who watched the 2003-04 Capital Jaguars, they know their names and remember their moments like it was yesterday.
They remember the steadiness of Bryan Mirabal and Steven Lovato, the shooting acumen of Abel Lucero, Erik Moulton and Chris “Bubba” Lamoreux. The interior presence supplied by Kevin Urban and Jeremy Lithgow.
Oh, and that 97-foot 3-pointer (it was actually 25, but with the legend, it gets farther and larger) and subsequent steal and layup by Mike Dominguez that secured a 64-60 win over Deming to win the program’s only state title to date.
From that team, though, comes the seed that one member of that team — Mirabal, now Capital’s varsity assistant to head coach Ben Gomez — planted in the heads of the current squad. For more than a year, Mirabal reiterated the thought that the 2019-20 Capital team could be every bit as good.
“Mirabal has been saying, ‘You guys are a special group,’ ” said junior wing Dominic Luna . “ ‘No one has done the things that you guys have done. It’s the deepest bench we’ve ever had. You guys come to work every day, you work your asses off. You’re like family.’ ”
Sprouting from that thought is the moment of reckoning, as the Jaguars will play for the Class 5A title against top seed Las Cruces at 8 p.m. Saturday in The Pit. This is the first time the program plays for the big-school title, but it is the sixth championship game appearance for the Jaguars — all of them under Gomez.
But if this group is to ascend to a higher level, it must bring home a blue trophy.
Still, one of the players from the 2003-04 squad sees similar qualities in the current iteration.
“It’s their balance,” said Dominguez, now the head men’s basketball coach of New Mexico Highlands University. “What they have, we had, too. [T.J] Sanchez is their star, but they have a lot of guys who chip in and do what they are supposed to be doing. That was how our team was.”
Capital has four players who score at least nine points or more per game, led by Sanchez’s 20 PPG average. However, the Jaguars also record slightly more than 17 assists per game, with five of them averaging at least two per game.
That kind of unselfishness is what made that state championship team an almost unstoppable force. Dominguez said it showed down the stretch in Capital’s 74-64 win over Rio Rancho Cleveland in Thursday’s semifinal. This group has played with and against each other, from elementary school to club to middle school to Capital — just like the 2003-04 team did.
“I felt like they made all the right passes [Thursday] night,” Dominguez said. “And all of those right plays come from being able to play together all of those years since they were younger.”
Another common thread both teams have was the sense they had unfinished business.
The 2002-03 team struggled down the stretch, losing the District 2-4A championship to a surprising Española Valley team that made what is called “The Miracle Run” as the bottom seed to the tournament title and was led by Dominguez. The Jaguars lost in the opening round of the state tournament to Roswell, but their fortunes changed when Dominguez transferred to Capital. He gave them the dynamic guard who could mesh almost seamlessly into the fabric of the team.
Last year, the Jaguars made a spirited run in the 5-5A tournament that got them into the state tournament, but they lost Seth Arroyos and Sanchez because of injuries. They have been mostly healthy this season and are playing their best ball at the right time.
Sanchez said the five seniors’ sense of finality to the season kicked in a sense of urgency that carried the team to this point.
“This is definitely your last year, so what are you going to do with your last year?” Sanchez said.
For this current group, it’s a chance at leaving a legacy — one to go along with that other team so long ago. Even Dominguez can’t believe that 16 years has gone already.
“Oh, man, I feel old,” Dominguez said.
But inside Capital’s gym, he’s forever young, just like the rest of his teammates.
