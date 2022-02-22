Boys basketball
Capital 70, Abq. Manzano 68
What happened: There is still hope the Jaguars' season is not done, as they survived foul trouble with senior wing Anthony Alvez and overcame a 12-point deficit to pull off the upset Tuesday in Albuquerque. It took Isaiah Ortega's breakaway layup with 4 seconds left to break a 68-all tie, as Capital played without Alvez for the last 57 seconds after he fouled out. The Jaguars trailed 52-40 late in the third quarter when they fashioned a 22-9 scoring run to take a 62-61 lead early in the fourth quarter.
Top players: Alvez finished with 18 points to lead the Jaguars, while Nick Dial's 23 points led the Monarchs.
What's next: Capital (12-15) heads to Los Lunas on Wednesday to play the top-seeded Tigers in the 5-5A semifinals.
Girls basketball
Capital 37, Abq. Manzano 27
What happened: The Lady Jaguars were deliberate but effective against the Lady Monarchs in a 5-5A opening-round game in Edward A. Ortiz Memorial Gymnasium. Patience produced a 26-12 lead at the half, then the defense stayed tough, allowing Manzano just 15 points in the second half.
Top players: Annalise Leos had 18 points to lead Capital. Denea Brown scored six for the Lady Monarchs.
What's next: Capital (8-19) heads to Albuquerque High on Wednesday to play the top-seeded Lady Bulldogs.
