Boys basketball
Capital 72, Abq. High 56
What happened: The Jaguars took care of business to set up a showdown with crosstown rival Santa Fe High on Wednesday, using a 10-0 run in the third quarter to build a 52-40 lead and pulled away in a District 5-5A game at Bulldog City. Seth Arroyos knocked down a 3-pointer to start the run, and T.J. Sanchez followed with a three-point play to make it 48-40.
Standouts: Sanchez had a team-high 18 points for the Capital, but Arroyos had one of his best games of the season with 15. Chano Herrera added 11. Jude Tapia had 12 points for Albuquerque High.
What’s next: The Jaguars (21-3 overall, 7-1 in 5-5A) plays Santa Fe High at home on Wednesday with the district lead at stake.
Santa Fe High 58, Abq. Sandia 48
What happened: The Demons were without sophomore forward P.J. Lovato, who was sick, and foul trouble had starters Cody Garcia and Carlos Dassaro on the bench in a 5-5A game in Albuquerque. Sandia took advantage to build a 29-28 lead at the half, but Santa Fe High got contributions from some unlikely players. Sophomore guard Elijah Apodaca had 12 points off the bench, while Jaiden Block saw significant playing time, as well.
“We had to do some different things, but this is giving us the opportunity to do that,” Demons head coach Zack Cole said. “It was frustrating to deal with all this, but we looked at the positives it allowed us to do.”
Standouts: Fedonta “JB” White had 24 points and 15 rebounds to lead the Demons. Cruz Martinez chipped in with 10.
What’s next: Santa Fe High (20-3, 8-0) finish its three-game road trip at Capital on Wednesday.
Pecos 69, Santa Rosa 35
What happened: The Lions could not keep pace with the Panthers in a 7-2A game in Louis G. Sanchez Memorial Gymnasium as Pecos built an 18-6 lead after a quarter and led 30-18 at the half. The Panthers expanded the margin to 49-26 entering the fourth and never looked back. Pecos had one of its better nights from the perimeter as it hit seven 3-pointers and Anthony Armijo hit four of them.
Standouts: Armijo had 22 points to lead the Panthers. Xavier Padilla and Juan Varela each had 13 and Ismael Villegas added 12. Shawn Agar led Santa Rosa with eight.
What’s next: Pecos (23-1, 5-0) finishes the regular season Friday at Texico.
Mesa Vista 71, Questa 49
What happened: The Trojans rebounded from a 53-47 5-2A loss at Escalante on Thursday by outscoring the Wildcats 24-11 in the second quarter to build a 42-23 lead at the half. Mesa Vista head coach Richard Apodaca used the bench to finish off the game.
“It was a good game for us after a tough one against Escalante,” Apodaca said. “It was a good win for us. We played a lot of guys.”
Standouts: Damian Trujillo led the Trojans with 20 points and Cameron Trujillo added 19.
What’s next: The Trojans (12-12, 5-3) can lock up third place in with a win over Peñasco on Thursday.
Girls basketball
Academy for Technology and the Classics 56, Tierra Encantada 15
What happened: The Phoenix were dominant in dispatching the Lady Alacranes in a 2-2A game in Christian Life Academy. Eighth grader Perla Miramontes played spot minutes, but did not start as she battled an illness. She still managed four steals as ATC’s pressure forced plenty of turnovers.
Standouts: Fellow eighth grader Charli Koseoglu had another double-double for the Phoenix with 17 points and 10 rebounds. Freshman Chanelle Jaeger had 13 points, seven boards and seven steals, while Maya Wright grabbed six rebounds.
What’s next: ATC (12-8, 4-1) plays at Monte del Sol on Tuesday.
