Boys soccer
Capital 3, St. Michael’s 1
What happened: The Jaguars took advantage of a couple of fouls around the penalty box, then added another goal on a 40-yard shot that found the upper left of the net to build a 3-0 lead in a nondistrict battle at Jaguar Field. The Horsemen struggled to find the back of the net until the 75th minute when Esteban Rigales scored off a thru-ball from Berkeley Reynolds.
Standouts: Capital did not report its goal scorers. Rigales recorded his fifth goal of the season for the Horsemen, while goalkeeper Daniel Dominguez had six saves.
What’s next: Capital (5-2) plays host to Monte del Sol on Thursday. St. Michael’s (3-3-1) entertains Taos on Thursday before starting District 2-1A/3A play on Saturday against Santa Fe Prep.
Monte del Sol 3, Santa Fe Prep 0
What happened: The Dragons controlled possession for much of the match, but needed a pair of goals in the second half to pull away from the Blue Griffins at the Municipal Recreation Complex. Prep head coach Hersch Wilson expressed frustration about his team’s performance.
“We just have not found our mojo yet, and we’re not bringing the intensity to each match,” Wilson said.
Standouts: Wilson did not have Monte del Sol’s goal scorers, but credited the play of Dragons goalkeeper Noel Puentes, who recorded several saves.
What’s next: The Dragons (3-1) head to Capital for a 5 p.m. Thursday matchup. Prep (1-5) heads to St. Michael’s on Saturday.
Girls soccer
St. Michael’s 10, Capital 0
What happened: The Lady Horsemen dominated almost all 42 minutes, building a 9-0 lead before ending the nondistrict affair two minutes into the second half. St. Michael’s had four players score, and three had hat tricks as it continued to display a balanced attack.
“It was a good game,” Lady Horsemen head coach Maggie Feil said.
Standouts: Frances Schneider, Olivia Farrar and Rachel Morgan: Take a bow for your individual hat tricks. Daisy Smith had the other goal and assisted on three others. Morgan also had an assist.
What’s next: St. Michael’s (8-2) takes on Santa Fe Prep on Saturday at Sun Mountain Field. Capital (1-5) heads to the MRC to play Monte del Sol on Thursday.
Santa Fe Prep 8, Monte del Sol 0
What happened: A lot of Hayden Colfax happened, as she scored five goals and handed out two assists in a dominating performance. The Blue Griffins also had eighth grader Greta Swanson returned and she had a goal and three assists as Prep built a 5-0 lead at the half at Sun Mountain Field.
Standouts: Colfax and Swanson dominated play and freshmen Iris Teague and Madeleine Mena each scored a goal to round out Prep’s scoring. Allison Kice recorded a pair of saves for the Blue Griffins.
What’s next: Prep (3-3-1) plays host to St. Michael’s on Saturday. Monte del Sol (0-6) plays host to Capital at the MRC.
Volleyball
Pojoaque Valley 3, Santa Fe Indian School 0
What happened: The scoring runs all went the Elkettes’ way, as they dominated in a 25-9, 25-10, 25-8 sweep in Ben Lujan Gymnasium. Pojoaque served the Lady Braves out of the gym with 13 aces and just three service errors. Ashten Martinez overcame an early ankle injury and had eight kills to help Pojoaque control play at the net. SFIS head coach Brian Gurule said the difference came in the middle of each game, as the Elkettes simply overwhelmed his team.
“Some people might see the score and think it was bad,” Gurule said. “But we held our own early on in each game.”
Standouts: Leah Trujillo had nine kills and a block to lead all hitters, and Espy Torres added seven.
What’s next: Pojoaque (6-2) entertains to Bernalillo on Thursday. SFIS (1-5) hold its Pink Classic on Friday and Saturday.