Boys basketball
Capital 68, Kirtland Central 42
What happened: The Jaguars needed a 23-point fourth to settle the game with the Broncos for Day 2 on Friday of Grants' round-robin Eddie Pena Classic. Capital led 34-27 at the half and just 45-36 entering the fourth quarter before the Jaguars hit five 3-pointers to ignite the offense. Dominic Luna and Seth Arroyos each hit a pair and Angel Parra came off the bench to hit the other one.
Standouts: Luna knocked down five 3s and led the Jaguars with 23 points, while T.J. Sanchez added 17 and Brandon Saiz had 10. Lathan Watson paced the Kirtland Central attack with 10 points.
What's next: Capital (9-1) finishes the tournament with a game against the host Pirates for first place at 1 p.m. Saturday.
