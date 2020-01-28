Boys basketball
Capital 59, Albuquerque Sandia 46
What happened: The Jaguars took care of business Tuesday in Albuquerque to set up a showdown with crosstown rival Santa Fe High for first place in District 5-5A by starting and finishing strong against the Matadors. Capital built a 21-6 lead as junior Dominic Luna and senior T.J. Sanchez combined for 13 points. The Matadors slowed down the Jaguars and were within 43-34 heading into the fourth before Sanchez erupted for seven of his 15 points in the final quarter.
Standouts: Luna had 17 points to lead the Jaguars, while Sanchez added 15 and Chano Herrera had eight of his 10 points in the second half. Sean Johnson led Sandia with 22 points, and 10 came in the second quarter.
What's next: It's Round 3 between Capital (17-2 overall, 3-0 in 5-5A) and Santa Fe High on Thursday.
Santa Fe High 73, Albuquerque Manzano 50
What happened: The Demons scored 25 points in the second quarter to build a 40-24 lead at the half, and they cruised to the 5-5A win in Toby Roybal Memorial Gymnasium. Cody Garcia hit back-to-back 3-pointers to ignite a 14-4 run in the second quarter to give Santa Fe High a 34-20 advantage. The lead grew to 61-34 heading into the fourth quarter.
Standouts: Fedonta "JB" White had 21 points to lead the Demons, while Cody Garcia added 16 and P.J. Lovato scored 15.
What's next: Santa Fe High (15-3, 3-0) plays Capital at home on Thursday.
Girls basketball
Academy for Technology and the Classics 55, New Mexico School for the Deaf 24
What happened: Perla Miramontes returned from an injury to score 22 points and grabbed eight rebounds to lead the Phoenix to a nondistrict home win over the Lady Roadrunners. ATC's pressure bothered NMSD's guards into turnovers, and Miramontes feasted on transition baskets.
"It was nice to have everyone back finally," Phoenix head coach Ron Drake said.
Standouts: Charlie Koseoglu had 15 points and 10 rebounds for a double-double, while Chanelle Jaeger scored 10 points. Naomi Lujan had 10 rebounds for ATC.
What's next: ATC (7-6) plays Albuquerque Bosque School on Thursday at home.
