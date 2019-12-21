Boys basketball
Capital 87, Grants 26
What happened: An anticipated matchup against the host Pirates in the Eddie Peña Classic proved to be anything but scintillating Saturday, as the Jaguars built a 31-8 lead after a quarter and increased it to 53-19 at the half. As if that wasn't enough, Capital held Grants scoreless in the third quarter and the lead was 76-19. The win gave the Jaguars the tournament title after going 3-0 in the round-robin format.
Standouts: T.J. Sanchez scored 17 points for Capital in the opening quarter and finished with 27 to lead all scorers. Dominic Luna added 20 and Brandon Saiz had 12. Grants' Isaiah Johnson scored all seven of his points in the second quarter to lead his team.
What's next: Capital (10-1) gets a well-deserved two-week break before playing Rio Rancho Cleveland at home on Jan. 4
Pecos 80, Cuba 44
What happened: The Rams struggled against the Panthers' pressure, scoring just four points in the opening quarter to fall behind 30-4 in a nondistrict game in Louis G. Sanchez Memorial Gymnasium. Pecos hit 28 of 55 shots from the field, and only hit for 3-pointers in the process. Pecos also collected 12 steals and 38 rebounds.
Standouts: Xavier Padilla and Ismael Villegas each had 19 points to lead the Panthers, while Anthony Armijo added 10. Chris Cavazos led Cuba with 10 points.
What's next: Pecos (6-1) heads to Las Vegas, N.M., for the Stu Clark Tournament, opening with Albuquerque St. Pius X on Thursday.
