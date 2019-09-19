Volleyball
Capital 3, St. Michael’s 1
What happened: The Lady Jaguars overcame a slow start and adjusted their defense to better contain Lady Horsemen middle hitter Lily Barker. After dropping Game 1 25-23, Capital won the next three games, 25-19, 25-14, 25-23. Capital head coach Max Vargas said his team took advantage of Barker’s turns in the back row to build leads.
“We were getting three or four points every time she went in the back,” Vargas said. “When she got back, we were trying to score one to their two — just enough to hold on to the lead.”
Standouts: Capital junior middle hitter Jeraldine De los Santos moved to the outside to provide more blocking and had eight kills.
What’s next: Capital (4-2) plays Los Alamos on Tuesday. St. Michael’s entertains Santa Fe High on Tuesday.
Pojoaque Valley 3, Bernalillo 0
What happened: The Elkettes made the Lady Spartans’ trip to Ben Lujan Gymnasium short and not-so-sweet with a convincing 25-9, 25-3, 25-12 win. Pojoaque had just one service error in the match, and it was such a dominating match that setter Ayanna Aguirre only had eight assists even though the team had 28 kills.
Standouts: Adrianna Rodriguez was perfect at the service line in 20 attempts for the Elkettes and had four aces, while Mikayla Padilla recorded 18 digs on the defensive end. Alicia Quintana led the way at the net with six kills.
What’s next: Pojoaque (7-2) travels to Albuquerque to take on Hope Christian on Tuesday in a match of the Tournament of Champions final.
Boys soccer
Los Alamos 2, Santa Fe High 0
What happened: The Hilltoppers opted to be more tactical in their rematch against the Demons, and they took advantage of their opportunities. They took a 1-0 lead early in the first half on a penalty kick, then played defense the rest of the match. Santa Fe High head coach Chris Eadie said he switched the formation to add a second forward and the Demons applied consistent pressure.
“We had six or seven quality scoring opportunities,” Eadie said. “We had some good set pieces, but unfortunately, they were playing kick ball to preserve the lead.”
Standouts: Eadie said junior defender Jorge Lozano was very effective in thwarting Los Alamos attacks. Sophomore goalkeeper Evan Earnest had six saves.
What’s next: Santa Fe High entertains Roswell Goddard on Saturday. Los Alamos plays Roswell at home Saturday.
Girls soccer
Los Alamos 2, Santa Fe High 1
What happened: A scoreless first half gave way to an energetic second at Sullivan Field. The Demonettes scored their lone goal on a counter attack to take a 1-0 lead, but Los Alamos responded with a goal by Marie Lee to tie it up, then Alyssa Parker scored the go-ahead goal off an assist from Irene Abrafalter.
“It was good play on both sides of the ball,” Los Alamos head coach Ann Cernicek said.
Standouts: Lee scored her first goal of the season, while Parker notched her ninth to lead the Lady Hilltoppers.
What’s next: Santa Fe High (5-4-1) opens District 5-5A play at Albuquerque High on Wednesday. Los Alamos (4-4-1) travels to Rio Rancho to play Cleveland on Saturday.