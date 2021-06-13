It’s the final week of the prep baseball regular season, and Capital is in the least envious position of all. For all that’s been made of the team’s remarkable resurgence this year, the Jaguars can only sit and wait for everyone else to finish up after they played their final game Saturday in Albuquerque.
It produced a crushing 5-4 loss to Manzano. The Monarchs were 0-17 coming in.
Now 11-6 overall and 6-4 in District 5-5A, Capital has clinched no worse than third place in district. Only eight teams make it to the state tournament, and five of those are automatic qualifiers as district champions. Rio Rancho (1-5A), Hobbs (4-5A) and Rio Grande (5-5A) have already clinched, with the 2-5A race sure to include two of the state’s top teams, La Cueva and Sandia.
The 1-5A race has two potential at-large teams in Cleveland and defending champion Volcano Vista.
Capital’s case can be bolstered by a Santa Fe High sweep of Los Lunas in a Thursday doubleheader, but even with that, a postseason berth appears unlikely.
Be that as it may, it’s safe to say that Capital has established itself as a future threat in the big-school class.
u u u
Go ahead and file this with the Things Most of Us Never Knew Department.
The second set of Saturday’s Class 1A-4A girls singles tennis championship match was delayed for about 10 minutes when the players, Isabel Voinescu of Santa Fe Prep and Kate McDonald of Los Alamos, pointed out that the center strap on the net had come loose.
Tournament director Joe Butler was summoned from the crow’s nest that overlooked the entire complex. He took a roll of packing tape with him because, let’s face it, the solution most non-tennis aficionados would have come up with is to wrap the loose strap with a bunch of tape or maybe a zip tie.
Instead, Butler educated all of us by getting a new strap from another court, wrapped it around both sides of the net and affixed it to the clasp in the center of the court (who knew?). He then grabbed a measuring tape from the umpire and carefully gauged the height of the net as he repeatedly adjusted the strap.
He later explained that the strap holds the tension in the center of the net, lowering it to 36 inches above the playing surface. The ends near the support posts are 39 inches.
Tennis enthusiasts undoubtedly knew all of that, just like baseball nut knows it’s 60 feet, 6 inches from the mound to the plate and basketball fans know the dimensions in Hickory’s gym are the same as the Butler Fieldhouse.
Everyone else? Lesson learned.
u u u
You watched LeBron’s Decision.
Now you have to wait out Hannah’s Choice.
The daughter of former University of New Mexico men’s basketball star Rob Robbins was in Albuquerque over the weekend on an official recruiting visit with UNM’s women’s program. Hannah Robbins is a 6-foot high school junior from Phoenix and has received scholarship offers from more than 10 schools, including San Jose State, St. John’s and Florida Atlantic.
Of course, having a Robbins back in cherry and silver is enough to get Lobos fans excited. Her dad was a four-year starter for UNM from 1988-91. He still ranks among the top-10 career scorers in school history.
The Lobos coaching staff gave the entire Robbins family a behind-the-scenes tour of The Pit, a building that’s changed a lot since Rob roamed the hardwood with players like Luc Longley, Charlie Thomas, Hunter Greene, Darrell McGee and Willie Banks.
She wore a red uniform with No. 24, the inverted number worn by her namesake in his day.
Robbins said his daughter will make a decision on which offer to accept in the coming weeks.
u u u
St. Michael’s graduate Miquela Martinez has been voted to the 2021 Academic All-District Women’s Volleyball Team after completing her junior year at Felician University, an NCAA Division II school in Rutherford, N.J.
In just two seasons with Felician, the 5-foot-6 Martinez has 1,252 assists to rank fourth in school history. A setter, she averaged 7.97 assists and 3.13 digs in her first two years.
She carries a 3.81 grade point average, majoring in criminal justice.
u u u
Speaking of baseball, Tuesday will be fun at St. Michael’s. The Horsemen (11-6 overall, 6-2 in 2-3A) will host suddenly struggling Robertson (9-6, 4-2) in a game that will likely decide the district championship.
It’s a simple as this for the Horsemen: Win and they’re in. A 7-2 district mark would give them a 2-1 regular season edge over Robertson and nail down an automatic bid to state. Robertson’s work still isn’t complete.
The Cards will have to win Tuesday, then sweep Raton on Saturday to close things out.
