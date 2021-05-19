Nicholas Salazar finally sees baseball players in the dugout and on the field at Capital High School.
For much of the past 14 years, the maligned program has had individuals playing the sport, but very few who lived, breathed and — most important — understood the game. That lack of baseball IQ played a large role in the Jaguars’ perpetual cycle of losing, as well as the constant turnover in players who generally stayed only for a couple of years.
It’s the IQ part that has Salazar, Capital’s fourth-year coach, excited about what he has seen on the field in 2021. He could point to the final out of the Jaguars’ 4-3 District 5-5A win over Albuquerque Rio Grande on Saturday as an example.
Capital’s first and second basemen dove to knock down a ball ripped to the right side of the diamond, leaving first base open — except pitcher Adrian Valenzuela was there to cover the bag and receive the subsequent throw to clinch the win.
“The pitcher’s up the line where he’s supposed to be,” Salazar said. “Catch us four years ago, and you’re not going to see that at Capital.”
The play exemplified how far the program has come under Salazar. Capital sits at 5-2 after the doubleheader split with the Ravens, and a win over Las Vegas Robertson on Thursday would tie the high-water mark for wins in a season since the 2006 team went 11-11 and won the District 2-4A title.
Only the 2019 squad, which went 6-18, has won that many games since then. But this year’s squad has its sights set on not just respectability but a shot at a district title.
“Obviously, we want to beat Rio Grande, but now, we want to beat them twice,” said senior Dominic Salazar, the coach’s son. “We’re always looking for that next step.”
For Capital, though, success is predicated on doing all the little things, like backing up a fielder or simply putting the ball in play. The Jaguars are hitting .272 as a team, and once on base, they are creating havoc on the basepaths with 23 stolen bases in 26 attempts. Valenzuela is the ace on the team, allowing just three runs over 17 innings with 18 strikeouts for a 1.24 ERA. Take away a 17-1 loss to Rio Rancho on May 11, and the pitching staff’s ERA is 1.47. While the ERA is low, the Jaguars have surrendered a dozen unearned runs on the season, which highlights the small margin for error the team has.
However, Salazar said this group has learned how to play at a high level, in part due to the coaching staff turning practices into literal classrooms. He uses virtual reality programs to help the players learn what to do in certain game situations, then using the field to implement those lessons.
“Everything we do with technology and on the field, it all comes together and it helps them understand what they’re doing,” Salazar said. “They have to know why you’re doing this, and it’s not ‘because I told you to do it.’ ”
It helps that he has a group of four seniors and four juniors who went through the lumps as freshmen and eighth graders. One thing coach Salazar said that has helped his team is getting a chance to play club ball in summer. He has a local club team, the Holligans, that his varsity players have all participated on for the last few years.
Salazar said getting a chance to play out-of-state competition helped accelerate the learning curve and take away the intimidation factor that sometimes comes with playing Albuquerque teams that rely heavily on club players for their rosters.
That includes last year, despite the coronavirus pandemic. The group played in Arizona and Texas, getting in a dozen games that proved to be invaluable.
“For being out there after not playing for so long, they did well,” Salazar said. “It’s translating over to [the high school season], too. We just got to build on that.”
The Jaguars also received some help from additions like Dominic Salazar, who spent the previous two years at Rio Rancho Cleveland after spending his freshman year at Capital; junior Andon Toya, who came over from Santa Fe Indian School when it shuttered athletics for the season; and Osvaldo Garcia, who moved to Santa Fe from Mexico for this school year. Toya has been a big addition, leading the team with seven RBIs while hitting .300, and Dominic Salazar has been a steady influence as a leader while patrolling center field.
Garcia, who plays the outfield and catcher, said it was clear to him he was joining a solid team.
“It’s a good program, they’ve made me feel like family,” Garcia said.
Outfielder Christopher Sanchez, an eighth grader, had observed the growth of the team since he was in sixth grade and said the team matured from a inexperienced, young squad with little help from the upperclassmen to quality leaders who are helping teach the younger players how to play the game.
“They don’t care if they didn’t win a game,” Sanchez said. “Now, we actually want to win something and be known.”
Salazar, though, feels he is building a program that can be competitive year in and year out. He points to Sanchez as an example of the emerging talent the program has, and the club circuit has improved significantly to help raise the level of play in Santa Fe overall. The Jaguars are benefiting from that.
However, Capital hit a stumbling block at the beginning of the month as the team shut down for 10 days because players were potentially exposed to the coronavirus. It upset plans to play a doubleheader with the Rams, and the programs agreed to break the set into separate games. Capital had just one practice prior to playing Rio Rancho, which was not the ideal way to prepare for one of the top programs in the state.
“That was tough,” Garcia said. “When we came back, our conditioning was bad. Ten days is a lot. And it seems longer.”
Since then, the Jaguars gave put in two-a-day practices, with a morning batting session prior to school then a regular practice in the afternoon to make up for lost time. Salazar said it’s a short-term situation to help the team recover the lost time, but the win over Rio Grande showed that it was productive.
“We know we have some ground to make up,” Salazar said. “They are doing just what they have to do. We challenge them every day, and every day they rise to the challenge. They know they’re not going to be perfect, but they know we can always strive to be better. That’s the biggest thing.”
