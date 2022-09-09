It’s the best gift a program known for defense could ever receive: hitters.
And lots of them.
Capital head volleyball coach Max Vargas said the Lady Jaguars have not had this kind of hitting depth in his previous eight seasons at the helm. Capital can suddenly respond to other teams’ hitting attacks with something other than a tenacious defense that can keep the ball alive.
The team’s newfound hitting prowess came in handy in the quarterfinals of the Tournament of Champions’ gold bracket at Santa Fe High on Friday afternoon. Trailing 11-7 in Game 5 against Piedra Vista, the Lady Jaguars scored eight of the last nine points to pull out an 18-25, 26-24, 20-25, 25-8, 15-11 win to reach the semifinals.
With previous iterations of Capital teams, such a comeback would have been the result of plenty of hustle and a bevy of errors from their opponent. This year’s Lady Jaguars (4-0) overpowered the Lady Panthers down the stretch.
There were two kills by 5-foot-9 middle hitter Madelaine Portillo and consecutive kills by Katelyn Padilla that gave Capital a 14-12 lead. Amerie Romero added a kill during the decisive run, and Portillo capped the comeback with a block of Piedra Vista’s Rhyley Covert to end the match.
Romero said Capital’s ability to create points instead of living off of opponents’ mistakes is a crucial difference this year.
“Our middles have really helped us,” Romero said. “Katelyn has been our biggest improvement. And she has been our biggest motivator since she’s been on the varsity since she was a freshman. I feel that the knowledge from her has helped every single one of us get better.”
Vargas said he has four strong hitters in Romero, Portillo, Padilla and Sofia Cintron, and has senior Layla Cintron waiting in the wings. She was recently cleared to resume volleyball activities as she recovers from a torn ACL suffered last year.
Vargas said it is unusual to see hitters on the bench he can use — and does.
“We have a good, all-around team,” Vargas said. “They know their positions, and I can change them around in a heartbeat and they’re ready to go.”
Even with a 4-0 record, Capital flew under the radar of most teams. Some of that stemmed from last year’s 6-12 mark. Senior libero Alyssa Sandoval said the team’s struggles stemmed from the shortened offseason in 2021. The Lady Jaguars didn’t have as much time together to learn Vargas’ system, and they played catch-up throughout the season.
This summer was much more in line with previous seasons, and it showed.
“The offseason helps so much,” Sandoval said. “You just push and work. Like our block, we worked on that all summer — just pushing the ball down [to the ground]. That’s what Maddy does, and it makes my job so much easier.”
The first two weeks of the season didn’t offer the Lady Jaguars much of a challenge, sweeping a struggling Belen program and beating 3A schools Navajo Prep and Albuquerque Cottonwood Classical Prep.
Coming into the tournament, there were still questions about how good Capital was. An answer started to formulate in Pool C play, as the Lady Jaguars tied with Pojoaque Valley for the top spot out of the four-team group. They won the tiebreaker based on overall points won during pool play.
Their reward was playing Piedra Vista instead of the host Demonettes in the quarterfinals.
Capital looked sluggish to start, as the Lady Panthers built a 19-13 lead in the opening game and never looked back. Game 2 unveiled Capital’s hitting lineup, as Padilla had four in the game, while Romero added a pair. Even junior setter Layla Toya got into the action, recording a kill and pair of stuff blocks. Her second block gave the Lady Jaguars a 24-21 lead that ended up turning into a 26-24 win.
If there was one weakness the Lady Jaguars showed, it was errors. Piedra Vista feasted off of eight hitting errors to take Game 3 25-20, but Capital showed what it was capable of in a dominating fourth game, a 25-8 blowout.
“I knew they had it in then,” Vargas said. “I’m just surprised that they didn’t do that the first two games. I was like, ‘OK, now we’re here. We finally showed up.’ ”
Awaiting the Lady Jaguars on Saturday is an 11 a.m. semifinal with St. Michael’s, which beat Albuquerque Hope Christian in four games. It was a battle between the Lady Horsemen, the No. 1 team in Class 3A, according to the latest New Mexico Overtime Sports coaches poll, and the No. 3 team in 4A in the Lady Huskies.
St. Michael’s (7-0) struggled to open the match, trailing 8-4, before reeling off 12 of the next 15 points. Aside from a Game 3 hiccup, the Lady Horsemen rolled to a 25-16, 25-17, 14-25, 25-21 win.
On the other side of the bracket, Pojoaque Valley continued its impressive start with a sweep of host Santa Fe High, 25-18, 25-19, 27-25. The Elkettes improved to 6-0 on the season, and head coach Joe Rodriguez said his team has overcome a recent bout with injuries and illnesses.
“People are stepping up,” Rodriguez said. “I had my [second-string] middle sprain her ankle. I threw someone else in there, and then she came back. But that’s what you want: someone to step in there when someone goes down.”
Los Lunas (3-3) handled Las Vegas Robertson (2-2) with ease, rolling to a 25-15, 25-17, 25-18 win to play Pojoaque in the semifinals. Meanwhile, Santa Fe High (1-4) will take on the Lady Cardinals in the consolation bracket, while Hope Christian and Piedra Vista play in the other consolation semi.