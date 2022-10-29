ALBUQUERQUE — The Santa Fe High boys soccer team's most valuable player might have been a mask.
Make that several masks.
Of all the times for the Demons to deal with a sudden rash of illnesses, the morning of the Class 5A quarterfinals against La Cueva was the least ideal. They lost two starters to illness and had several more play through fits of coughs — some of them for 93 minutes of intense, body-aching soccer.
Pablo Canivell was not among the infirmed, and he ended up being Santa Fe High's savior. The sophomore exchange student scored both of the Demons' goals Saturday afternoon at the APS Soccer Complex, including the golden goal in the third minute of the second overtime, which lifted the defending 5A champions to a 2-1 win over the Bears.
Santa Fe High, the six seed in the tournament, advances to a 5A semifinal at No. 2 Las Cruces Centennial on Wednesday at the Field of Dreams with a chance to play in its second straight 5A final.
The Demons (18-4) hope they will be in better shape than they were against No. 3 La Cueva. They were without striker Chris Solano, who was available but didn't play because of a long bout with the flu. Midfielder Nathan Kingston missed the match when he fell ill earlier in the morning, and at least a half dozen players coughed and wheezed their way through the match.
Canivell said the Demons felt fine going through Friday's practice, but it was a different story once the activities bus pulled up to the school the following morning.
"Some of the guys wore masks, just to be safe," Canivell said.
No doubt, those masks were probably used on the return trip, which was made much more enjoyable after Canivell's shot to the lower right of the Bears goal off a direct kick from just outside the penalty box in the 93rd minute.
Sophomore midfielder Cy Anderson set the goal in motion when he took a pass from his brother, senior Max Anderson, at midfield and navigated through the defense to the penalty box area. La Cueva senior defender John Mee grazed the younger Anderson with an elbow as he ran by and sent Cy Anderson sprawling to the ground, drawing a yellow card.
"I cut back to the inside and I saw the guy looking at me," Anderson said. "He stopped to try and block me, and I went down."
Anderson was among a half-dozen Demons who played the entire match because of the absences of Solano and Kingston. The situation was made worse when senior defender Everest Gessler went down late in the second half with a lower leg injury and midfielder Evan Eadie missed about 10 minutes after getting knocked to the ground in mid-air going for a 50-50 ball.
Eadie returned, but fatigue was a real concern for Santa Fe High.
"I can barely move my legs right now," Cy Anderson said. "I got turf burn everywhere. I'm out of breath. I feel like passing out. It's just, every run you've got to make count."
There were few opportunities for the Demons through the first 60 minutes. La Cueva (16-2-3) used its size and familiarity with the rock-hard FieldTurf surface to dominate possession.
Santa Fe High made good on one of its chances early in the match. Canivell scored when the Bears defense failed to clear a corner kick by Eadie, and Canivell redirected the loose ball to the top shelf in the sixth minute to open the scoring.
La Cueva applied almost constant pressure on Demons' side, but the combination of Santa Fe High's back line and Henry Kuchta (five saves) kept the Bears off the scoreboard early.
Sometimes, it was just plain luck. When the Bears were awarded a penalty kick in the 38th minute, Mason Barone juked Kuchta to the right but missed his attempt wide left to keep it 1-0.
La Cueva later tied the score in the 45th minute when Emari Camu headed a Winston Starr corner kick cross past Kuchta.
That represented the fifth corner kick for the Bears had at that point, but the score proved to be a turning point. They only had two corner kicks over the next 48 minutes, as the Demons defense tightened and was more effective at limiting attacks.
"We did a much better job getting the ball out of bounds as opposed to across the touch line and giving them a corner," Santa Fe High head coach Chris Eadie said. "We gave them too many risky opportunities until then."
A better defense led to better possession for the Demons, which slowed down La Cueva's attack. Evan Eadie said the team played scared for the first 60 minutes of the match before realizing it could play with the Bears.
"That had us in their pocket, even though we scored first" Eadie said. "They were dominating for the first 60, 70 minutes. That was tough. We had to come up big defensively, and there was a little bit of luck involved."
With three days to get ready for the Hawks, Santa Fe High is looking to just get healthy first. Chris Eadie said a physician would be nice for the moment.
"Some antibiotics might be necessary," he said with a smile.
Of course, winning might be the best cure of all.