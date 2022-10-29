ALBUQUERQUE — The Santa Fe High boys soccer team's most valuable player might have been a mask.

Make that several masks.

Of all the times for the Demons to deal with a sudden rash of illnesses, the morning of the Class 5A quarterfinals against La Cueva was the least ideal. They lost two starters to illness and had several more play through fits of coughs — some of them for 93 minutes of intense, body-aching soccer.

