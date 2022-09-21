Wednesday afternoon was reserved for Alex Waggoner. The evening belonged to Pablo Canivell.
On a day when Santa Fe High recognized its former star striker Waggoner with his Gatorade State Player of the Year trophy, Canivell did his best impression of the Demons’ former scorer to open District 5-5A play.
The Spanish foreign exchange student scored both of the Demons’ goals, including the tiebreaker on a dubious offsides no-call in stoppage time to help Santa Fe High get past district rival Albuquerque High 2-1 at Santa Fe High.
The clinching goal came when Nathan Kingston picked up a loose ball, dribbled upfield and found Canivell on a thru ball wide open yards ahead of the Albuquerque High backline.
Canivell said he was waiting for a whistle, but none came.
“I think it was good timing,” Canivell said. “I ran to open space, my friend [Kingston] found me in space with the ball. I didn’t hear anything, so I kept running.”
So, Canivell attacked and kicked from 20 yards off the right flank and beat Bulldogs goalkeeper Gael Flores with a shot to the upper right of the goal.
Minutes later, when the match ended, Albuquerque High head coach Orlando Ramirez talked to the side judge and the lead referee about the no-call, making his point that Canivell couldn’t have been that wide open if he wasn’t offsides.
Afterward, he said the play shouldn’t take away from a well-played match.
“It’s a learning experience — 100 percent a learning experience,” Ramirez said. “I told the boys it shouldn’t have come to that. We had quite a few opportunities in front of the net that we didn’t convert, and somebody else did.”
Demons head coach Chris Eadie said Canivell’s goal made up for the missed opportunities in the first half, including a wide-open shot in the opening minute of the match from the top of the penalty box that he pushed to the right.
“He carried us with his two goals, and I am really happy for him,” Eadie said. “He has been having some trouble with his finishing, but now he’s sharing the lead with Chris Solano for goals [with seven].”
Canivell’s struggles finishing scoring chances mimicked a season-long issue for Santa Fe High. If anything, Eadie said the Demons (9-2 overall) struggle scoring in “the run of play,” compared to corner kicks and set plays off of direct kicks.
He added the offense hasn’t shown its versatility as of late, with Canivell, Kingston and Cyrus Anderson scoring goals.
“We’ve got to get back to that free-flowing game where everyone is getting opportunities,” Eadie said.
The Demons’ means of scoring is the antithesis of last year, when so much rested upon the shoulders of Waggoner. But Wednesday, he was a spectator on the Demons sideline. The senior is playing for the New Mexico United Academy team, a reward for his stellar junior season in which he scored a state-best 73 goals, had 16 assists and led the Demons to their first Class 5A state title.
He also earned Gatorade’s player of the year honor for the state in the summer. Waggoner was awarded the trophy at a ceremony before the match, during which he thanked the crowd in a brief statement.
Waggoner admitted he wasn’t aware there was a trophy that accompanied the honor.
“I just thought there was just an award and that’s it,” Waggoner said.
As for the program he used to play for, Waggoner said he was impressed with the Demons’ passion, which he said was a key to their win over the Bulldogs, who have traditionally ruled their district until last year.
“It’s super exciting, because they’re pretty good,” Waggoner said.
Canivell opened the scoring in the 50th minute when Bulldogs midfielder Foster Salvador was called for a handball just outside the penalty box. He was called upon to fire upon the goal from 19 yards out and stuffed the ball into the upper right for 1-0.
While Canivell provided the offense, the Demons were in a defensive mindset for much of the match. They focused on taking away Salvador and Max Applegate in the midfield, so much so that Eadie said it took away from their offensive focus. That led to uneven passing where Santa Fe High struggled to control possession with six or seven passes.
Albuquerque High (4-2-4) feasted on that timidity and often used errant passes to set up counterattacks.
Still, the Demons held on to its slim margin until the 73rd minute. That’s when their backline failed to clear a ball in their own box and Bulldogs sophomore Diego Castillo swooped in for the free ball and redirected it past Santa Fe High ’keeper Henry Kuchta to tie the score.
“I was impressed with our gutsiness, and our perseverance,” Eadie said. “Our defense did a great job, but I was worried that something like that was going to happen.”
But Canivell did his part to invoke the spirit of Waggoner with the winning goal.