Santa Fe High’s Evan Eadie, left, challenges Albuquerque High’s Foster Salvador during Wednesday’s match at Santa Fe High. The Demons won 2-1.

 Luis Sánchez Saturno/The New Mexican

Wednesday afternoon was reserved for Alex Waggoner. The evening belonged to Pablo Canivell.

On a day when Santa Fe High recognized its former star striker Waggoner with his Gatorade State Player of the Year trophy, Canivell did his best impression of the Demons’ former scorer to open District 5-5A play.

The Spanish foreign exchange student scored both of the Demons’ goals, including the tiebreaker on a dubious offsides no-call in stoppage time to help Santa Fe High get past district rival Albuquerque High 2-1 at Santa Fe High.

