The Demons' Pablo Canivell celebrates after scoring a penalty kick to put the Demons on the board Oct. 25 during the opening round of the Class 5A boys State Soccer Tournament at Ivan Head Stadium. Canivell is third on the team in goals with 14 and his eight assists are second.
In August, Pablo Canivell was an unknown quantity in Chris Eadie’s plans to remake Santa Fe High boys soccer.
Canivell, a sophomore exchange student from Spain, was trying to adjust living in the United States. Soccer was one of those outlets that could help with his adjustment.
His arrival coincided with a rebuild of the Demons, who lost 10 seniors to graduation from the program’s first state championship team last year. They also bid adieu to leading goalscorer Alex Waggoner and All-State defender Ivan “Chongo” Lozano, as they moved on to soccer academies.
With only three returning players with significant playing time, there were plenty of holes to fill on the Santa Fe High roster. In the span of three months, the Demons patched together a state championship-caliber squad, and Canivell has grown into a vital piece.
That was on display Saturday as the midfielder scored a pair of goals to lead the Demons to a 2-1 win over Albuquerque La Cueva in the Class 5A quarterfinals, including the golden goal in the
93rd minute. Santa Fe High, the sixth seed in the tournament, is one step away from a return to the 5A finals. All it will take is a win at No. 2 Las Cruces Centennial on Wednesday for it to materialize.
Chances are, Canivell will play a crucial role in the Demons’ fate. He is third on the team in goals with 14, and his eight assists are second.
Santa Fe High head coach Chris Eadie said Canivell is an extension of the selfless, ball-sharing philosophy that defined the Demons this year, but he also brings a flair that appears right when the team seems to need it the most.
“He has a desire to finish and be a hero, like he was [Saturday], that a lot of guys don’t have naturally,” Eadie said. “There is something in him that is there that allows him to shine in those moments.
“And he wants them, and that’s key.”
The season has been littered with examples. The most recent was his winner against La Cueva, which came on a direct kick just outside the penalty box. Canivell said he knew exactly where to place the ball — to the lower right corner of the goal, around the Bears’ wall in front of the goal.
“At first, I was trying to hammer the ball top corner, and there were like three guys there,” Canivell said. “So I say, ‘Let’s go to the bottom.’ ”
He had both of the Demons’ goals in a 2-1 win over Albuquerque High to open the District 5-5A season Sept. 21, including a breakaway goal in the 76th minute that clinched the win.
When Santa Fe High defeated Los Alamos for the first time under Eadie on Sept. 3, Canivell scored both second-half goals that gave his team a 3-1 lead. He also had the tying goal in a 3-2 win over Rio Rancho Cleveland, which is also a 5A semifinalist, on Sept. 17.
Eadie, the Demons’ fourth-year head coach, said he saw a skilled player in Canivell, but could he handle the physical nature of American soccer?
“He sometimes gets caught getting pushed off the ball, and can lose possession or not pass the ball as quickly,” Eadie said. “He’s not as fit, but he is so gifted as far as his offensive creativity.”
Canivell said the type of soccer in the U.S. is much more physical, and he is still not quite accustomed to the large crowds for matches.
“It’s so different from Spain,” Canivell said. “All these people weren’t here. We don’t have this kind of tournament in Spain, so for me, it’s pretty new.”
Canivell’s skills complemented fellow midfielder Evan Eadie, Chris’ son, for a potent combo that has 19 goals and 29 assists. The pair have played a huge role in Santa Fe High’s strategic shift this year.
In winning the 5A title last year, the Demons rode the coattails of Waggoner, who scored 73 goals and was named the state’s Gatorade Player of the Year, and midfielder Mike Wissman, who recorded a state-best 36 assists. This year’s squad does not have as dynamic a scoring threat, but uses a blend of speed and multiple scoring threats (12 players have scored a goal this season) to put pressure on opponents.
Evan Eadie said Canivell’s shooting consistency is another advantage the Demons have.
“Pablo is pretty consistent from range,” he said. “I mean, you saw in the Albuquerque High game and in a few other games, he’s very consistent, places it really nicely.”
Canivell’s shooting touch is almost as smooth as his ability to fill a need and keep the Demons’ drive for a repeat alive.