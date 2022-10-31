In August, Pablo Canivell was an unknown quantity in Chris Eadie’s plans to remake Santa Fe High boys soccer.

Canivell, a sophomore exchange student from Spain, was trying to adjust living in the United States. Soccer was one of those outlets that could help with his adjustment.

His arrival coincided with a rebuild of the Demons, who lost 10 seniors to graduation from the program’s first state championship team last year. They also bid adieu to leading goalscorer Alex Waggoner and All-State defender Ivan “Chongo” Lozano, as they moved on to soccer academies.

