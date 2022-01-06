The nightcap of Thursday’s opening round of the Horsemen Shootout was called off when one of the visiting teams, Laguna-Acoma had to withdraw for undisclosed medical reasons.
The Hawks were scheduled to play tournament host St. Michael’s in a 7 p.m. tipoff that seemed, on paper, like a golden opportunity for the Horsemen to pick up their first victory of the season. Winless through their first 10 games, they were about to face a Laguna-Acoma program that carried a 1-11 record into the New Year. The Hawks have lost 10 straight.
St. Michael’s athletic director Kevin Garcia said the Shootout will go on through Saturday, minus the games involving Laguna-Acoma. He said he was informed Wednesday night of Laguna-Acoma’s decision to withdraw from the event.
Attempts to find a replacement for the Hawks were unsuccessful given the late notice, Garcia said.
As of Thursday, it was unclear if the cancellations would be counted as forfeits. In that scenario, each of the tournament’s other three teams would pick up wins by a 2-0 final score.
To date, the Horsemen are off to one of the worst starts in school history. They’ve been besieged by a series of injuries, ailments and off-court issues that have left what had been a deep and talented varsity roster much thinner than usual. They’ve had five games decided by fewer than 10 points, having played just one game on their home court at Perez-Shelley Memorial Gymnasium.
Garcia said Friday’s matchup against Crownpoint (8-4), scheduled for a 7 p.m. tipoff, was still on. Same, too, for Saturday’s tournament finale against Bosque School (7-1).
