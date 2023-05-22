Imagine this: Zack Cole earns the Rio Rancho Cleveland boys basketball job in 2016 and guides the Storm to multiple state championships.

Meanwhile, Santa Fe High continues to wander the prep desert, looking for the right coach to turn around the program.

It could have happened. Cole applied for the head coach openings at both schools in 2016, but when Cleveland didn’t have a teaching job that worked for him, Santa Fe High became his destination.

