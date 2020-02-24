A note to the Capital Jaguars: don’t sleep on Jordan Campos.
For the second time in the past three District 5-5A boys basketball games between Capital and Santa Fe High, Campos was handed the keys to the offense and the senior showed he was more than ready for the drive.
Campos hit a crucial layup in the final 2 minutes and knocked down a pair of free throws down the stretch to help Santa Fe High secure a 67-62 win Monday night in the district playoff before some 4,000 people in a raucous and energized Everett Chavez Pueblo Pavilion at Santa Fe Indian School.
Santa Fe High (22-4) earned the home game for the 5-5A championship Saturday, and very likely settled into the second seed for the Class 5A State Tournament. The bracket for the 16-team tournament will be announced at 6 p.m. Sunday by the New Mexico Activities Association.
On a night in which junior Fedonta “JB” White scored 28 points by dominating the paint, it was Campos, the reserve guard, who came off the bench and provided more heroics.
In a 53-48 win over the Jaguars (22-4) on Jan. 31, Campos scored eight points in the fourth quarter. In this game, he came on with 1:53 left in the game after junior guard Cruz Martinez fouled out on a dubious call when it appeared that Carlos Dassaro fouled Brandon Saiz on a jumper.
Saiz hit one of two tries to cut the margin to 58-56, then came Campos’ moment. He took Chano Herrera off the dribble and drove into the paint past Capital senior wing T.J. Herrera for the open layup and a 60-56 lead with 1:23 to go.
“It was the same thing as last time,” Campos said. “It was just getting ready for your moment. [Demons head coach Zack] Cole always emphasizes that because you never know. Cruz fouled out and I was ready to go.”
Campos then hit a free throw to answer Dominic Luna’s drive for a 61-58 lead and added another free throws with 27.8 seconds left that gave Santa Fe High a 63-60 margin. Then came White, the 6-foot-8 commit to the University of New Mexico. He dominated the paint all night, and when Capital had to foul, White knocked down five of six tries from the line to finish off the game.
It was sweet revenge for White, who demonstrated composure throughout the game after a Feb. 19 postgame altercation with Capital’s mascot in the Jaguars’ 69-62 win.
“I had to reflect and realized I couldn’t let people get to me,” White said. “When they get to me, that’s when I play bad, and that’s the only way they can get me out of my game.”
He scored six of Santa Fe High’s last 11 points of the first quarter to overcome an early 12-10 deficit, and had 15 in the first half.
Still, Capital used a 13-6 run late in the second quarter to erase a 28-25 deficit and take a 38-34 lead into the locker room at the half.
White continued his dominance in the paint, with eight points in the third quarter as the Demons built a 52-42 lead with his shot off the glass with 3:39 left in the third before Capital finished the quarter on a 9-0 run capped by Luna’s 3-pointer from the top of the key with 35 seconds left to cut the margin to 52-51.
In a game of runs, it came down to the Demons’ throwing a zone defense at the Jaguars that shut down the driving lanes and forced them to shoot from the perimeter in the fourth period. Capital missed its first eight shots, but Santa Fe High could only build a 56-53 lead after P.J. Lovato’s putback with 5:03 left in the game.
Still, the defense did enough to get the Jaguars out of their comfort zone.
“We wanted them to take those shots, but some of them were a little more open than we wanted,” Cole said. “Our thing is we are going to feel it out. If they hit a couple early, then we would have pulled out of it, but they didn’t.”
And all of that preparation — for both the Demons and for Campos — paid off handsomely in the end.
