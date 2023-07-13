C01_SFNM_210854b6-98c8-11eb-a2b8-6bbcb5118b50

Lady Horsemen players douse coach Alfonso Camarena in April 2021 after winning the state title over Socorro. On Wednesday, he was welcomed back to the position he said he was forced to resign by St. Michael’s officials late in the 2022 season as a result of using a pair of ineligible players.

 Gabriela Campos/New Mexican file photo

Nine months ago, Alfonso Camarena was persona non grata as the head girls soccer coach at St. Michael’s High School.

On Wednesday, he was welcomed back to the very position he said he was forced to resign by St. Michael’s officials late in the 2022 season as a result of using a pair of ineligible players. Camarena said in an interview Thursday that a change in the administration at St. Michael’s, specifically interim president Michael Sandoval, also led to a change in his coaching status.

He said a long discussion with administrators helped assuage any of ill feelings about his departure in October.

