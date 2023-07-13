Lady Horsemen players douse coach Alfonso Camarena in April 2021 after winning the state title over Socorro. On Wednesday, he was welcomed back to the position he said he was forced to resign by St. Michael’s officials late in the 2022 season as a result of using a pair of ineligible players.
Nine months ago, Alfonso Camarena was persona non grata as the head girls soccer coach at St. Michael’s High School.
On Wednesday, he was welcomed back to the very position he said he was forced to resign by St. Michael’s officials late in the 2022 season as a result of using a pair of ineligible players. Camarena said in an interview Thursday that a change in the administration at St. Michael’s, specifically interim president Michael Sandoval, also led to a change in his coaching status.
He said a long discussion with administrators helped assuage any of ill feelings about his departure in October.
“The new administration knew what needed to be done, based on how the parents and the players and my community feel about the whole situation,” Camarena said. “In the end, it really doesn’t matter. I didn’t go and ask for the job, but they reached out to me to straighten things up.”
In a news release for Camarena’s hiring, Sandoval indicated the issue surrounding Camarena’s departure was a complicated matter, but said Camarena “teaches good soccer and supports the girls on and off the field.”
“There was some confusion about what happened last year,” Sandoval said in the release. “We know players, parents and coaches were all deeply affected. We owe it to everyone in our community to make sure we do better in the future. We apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused.”
The crux of the issue centered around Camarena having a couple of eighth graders on the roster who were ineligible to play. In an interview he gave in November, Camarena said they came to the program in August after he submitted an initial roster of incoming players to check their eligibility.
The discrepancy was not discovered by school until late September, Camarena said, but he was not informed of the matter until Oct. 11. By that time, he used the players in a pair of matches.
He said officials told him Oct. 18 he could either resign or be fired, but he opted to consult a lawyer. That ended up being his last day as head coach. On top of that, Camarena’s coaching staff — his wife, Gabriela Camarena, and Gerzain Chavez, a former head coach with the program — were not retained after his departure.
However, he said he worked with the school on its appeal with the New Mexico Activities Association of forfeitures of eight wins that reduced the total to the two matches in which he used the ineligible players.
St. Michael’s went from leading District 2-1A/3A to finishing runner-up to Santa Fe Prep and earning the fifth seed for the state tournament. The Lady Horsemen ended up losing to eventual state champion Albuquerque Sandia Prep in a heartbreaking 2-1 match. It was the second straight year St. Michael’s fell to the Lady Sundevils by one goal in the state tournament, with the first loss coming in the 2021 3A championship.
Camarena took over the program in 2021, and guided the Lady Horsemen to the 2021 state title and a 32-10-1 mark prior to his departure.
Nine months later, Camarena said he preferred to leave that in the past and focus on the upcoming season. The best part is, he and his coaching staff all will return.
“I have a big amount of gratitude to the new administration,” he said. “So, I’m happy. My wife is happy. My my assistant coach is happy. Our families are happy because we feel like we have another opportunity.”
Alfonso Camarena said he has a team meeting scheduled for Friday, but he has already corresponded with several players via text messages. He added that shows the kind of program he has helped create since he took over the position in 2021.
“For the coaches, it’s much more than the sports,” Camarena said. “The sport is just a venue or the tool, but basically being with them, looking at how they develop as players, as a person and as students, that’s very satisfying as a teacher.
“And you build relationships, not only with the player, but with the parents because we live in a small community.”