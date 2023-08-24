He could have let his pride get the best of him and turned his back on the school that publicly dismissed him.
It would have been easy to not bury the hatchet, to let the events that led to him being unceremoniously escorted off campus dictate his decision to not return.
Yet here he is, back on the sidelines as head coach of a St. Michael’s girls soccer program that was ripped away from him less than a year ago.
“I could have walked away, yes, but what I wanted more than any of it was to not see this team fail, not see it go away without our help,” said Alfonso Camarena. “I have been involved in soccer in Santa Fe for 30 years. All these players, all these teams, I have had a part in that. I could not let the actions of a few people take me away from that.”
St. Michael’s fired Camarena in October after an administrative error caused the team to use a pair of ineligible players during its run to a district title and, presumably, a legitimate shot at a Class 1A-3A state title.
The Lady Horsemen forfeited half a dozen games and were stripped of a district title.
They were dropped in the all-important seeding process, forced to play their way forward on the same side of the bracket as their archrivals and the state’s top team.
Camarena’s firing came just before the end of the season and left the majority of the coaching decisions up to volunteer Lee Hunt, a parent and, ironically, a man who later served as Camarena’s attorney.
Camarena credits Hunt with holding things together — and for saving his coaching career. Hunt lobbied on his behalf as the New Mexico Activities Association launched an investigation.
It wasn’t until a change in administration at St. Michael’s that Camarena got a second chance. School officials reviewed his case and determined he deserved a chance to get his coaching job back — assuming he still wanted it.
“I knew I could have said no, but we are good people, I own my own business and I have a good name for myself,” Camarena said. “As long as the school was able to tell me that and give me a chance to return, of course I would.”
The only caveat is Camarena must serve an NMAA-mandated eight-game suspension to start the season. He’s allowed to coach the team in practice, travel on road trips and lead the players through their paces on game day so long as he leaves the venue 30 minutes before kickoff.
His wife, Gaby, and longtime coaching compadre, Gerzain Chavez, will fill in while he’s out. Chavez was once the head coach at St. Mike’s while Alfonso Camarena was his assistant.
“We think alike,” Camarena said. “You will not see a difference, I’m sure.”
In sharing his memories of the decision-making process to return, Camarena said it wasn’t until he and his wife were on vacation in Italy that Alfonso decided he was all in. He was touched by the overwhelming support he got from his players and their families, that it was their loyalty that made him willing to return to the place that kicked him out just a few months before.
“I was reaching out to him, like, every day,” said senior co-captain Jada Lujan. “And that includes when he was in Italy.”
Fellow senior co-captain Tara Schneider said Camarena’s exit leveled last year’s team and, according to those who went through it, challenged them to weigh the difference between the love they had for their coach and the allegations their own school was leveling against him.
“We all had our heads down and I don’t think we had any confidence because it was such a huge change,” Schneider said. “A lot of things were being said but I think every one of us was on coach’s side.”
The Lady Horsemen managed to reach the state semifinals in the fall, beating Santa Fe Prep in the quarterfinals before losing to eventual champion Sandia Prep in the next round. Camarena recalls watching that one from the stands.
“To see these girls go through that, it was so hard for me,” he said. “In so many ways I felt like I was being treated like a criminal, but people who knew what happened understood.”
What’s done is done, Camarena said.
He’s ready to move on and happy to be back on campus leading a team he and his wife have been a part of for years as parents, boosters, volunteer assistants and head coaches. They are as much a part of St. Michael’s girls soccer as anyone who came before them.
It all leads down to two points: Just win and enjoy the ride while it lasts.
With a roster of only 15 players, St. Michael’s will again not have enough bodies to field a junior varsity this fall. The school has been hit hard in recent years by players transferring out. Those who remain offer a solid core of what should be another competitive unit that’s able to challenge Santa Fe Prep for the top spot in the district.
One would think the idea of holding together a program that has no room for error would be a stressful situation for a coach. Not Camarena.
“I have loved this school for so long,” he said. “Being back here, I don’t want anyone to think about what happened because that’s in the past. The people who know me, who asked me back; they know I am a good person and did not need to be treated this way. They want me here and I want to be here, so enjoy it.”