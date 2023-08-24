He could have let his pride get the best of him and turned his back on the school that publicly dismissed him.

It would have been easy to not bury the hatchet, to let the events that led to him being unceremoniously escorted off campus dictate his decision to not return.

Yet here he is, back on the sidelines as head coach of a St. Michael’s girls soccer program that was ripped away from him less than a year ago.

