ALBUQUERQUE
Attorneys for suspended University of New Mexico men’s basketball player JJ Caldwell have filed a lawsuit against the school seeking his immediate reinstatement to the team.
The lawsuit, filed in U.S. District Court in Albuquerque, demands UNM not be allowed to evict Caldwell from his student residence at Lobo Village and seeks a hearing with school officials to address assault allegations made against him by an ex-girlfriend last month.
According to a recent report in the Albuquerque Journal, the 22-year-old Houston native was accused of battery against the woman during an altercation at an Albuquerque nightclub on Dec. 14. That conflict reportedly extended into Caldwell’s Lobo Village apartment later that evening, with the woman claiming she had been pushed, slapped and grabbed by the UNM player.
A report was filed two days later with the Albuquerque Police Department, which referred the case to the Bernalillo County District Attorney’s Office. Caldwell has not been arrested or charged in the case.
UNM was made aware of the allegations and, according to the lawsuit, informed Caldwell via email on Dec. 19 that he was banned from campus and was being evicted from his Lobo Village residence. He was suspended from the team Dec. 22, with the school issuing a statement just minutes before that day’s game against Houston Baptist in The Pit.
No reason for his suspension was given, but it coincided with news that teammate Carlton Bragg had also been suspended on an unrelated matter. UNM has repeatedly refused to comment. Each player has missed the last three games for the Lobos.
Caldwell’s lawsuit, which names the UNM Board of Regents, plus Dean of Students Nasha Torres and the Lobo Development Corp., as defendants, claims he has been banned from all campus activities. All but one of his courses for the spring 2020 semester, which begins Jan. 21, are online and he is free to complete those courses on his own. The remaining class is in Johnson Gym on the main campus, which a UNM official said Caldwell can attend.
“The suspension, should it continue, will altogether prevent [Caldwell] from completing his coursework and from practicing and playing basketball at the university, will cause him to lose his athletic scholarship, will likely destroy any prospects of playing professional basketball in the future and will severely further damage his reputation,” the lawsuit states.
A UNM official confirmed Caldwell is still on scholarship and has the potential of rejoining the team if and when the District Attorney’s Office concludes its investigation.
According to the lawsuit, Caldwell’s attorneys claim neither they nor Caldwell have received a written complaint from UNM detailing the allegations, nor produced any evidence to back up the claims. They also say Caldwell has not been granted a hearing with the school to tell his side of the story.
Caldwell’s eviction from Lobo Village gave him three days to clear out his residence, according to the lawsuit.
Attempts to reach Caldwell’s attorneys, Paul Kennedy and Justine Fox-Young, were not immediately successful. UNM athletic director Eddie Nuñez said he could not comment, but confirmed that both Caldwell and Bragg remain indefinitely suspended, though they remain members of the basketball team.
Neither player has been allowed to participate in any team activities, including practices, travel and meetings, since Dec. 22.
Caldwell’s past is a checkered one. The 6-foot-1 redshirt junior transferred to UNM after being suspended and later kicked off the team at Texas A&M after being charged with drug possession in 2018. He enrolled at UNM in January 2019, and was granted a basketball scholarship after the 2018-19 season ended.
Before playing a single game for UNM, he spoke with local media about learning from past mistakes and trying to resurrect his college career with the Lobos.
He made an immediate impact, starting in the team’s first 13 games and leading the Mountain West Conference in total assists. Head coach Paul Weir repeatedly praised Caldwell’s on-court demeanor and teammates lauded him for his unselfish play and uncanny ability to pass the ball in transition.
He was averaging 5.8 points, 5.9 assists and 2.3 steals before his suspension.
