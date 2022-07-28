2807611_100515_Monte-del-Sol-Volleyball98491-cmyk.jpg

Monte del Sol head volleyball coach Chela Butler has resigned as coach and will focus her time on teaching math and tending to her grandchildren. Her daughter, Jessica Butler, is taking over as coach.

 New Mexican file photo

Some people prefer to take retirement and fade off into the sunset.

Chela Butler is taking the less dramatic approach and doing more of a soft shuffle off to the side.

The winningest high school volleyball coach in Santa Fe history said Thursday that she has retired from her post at Monte del Sol to focus her time on teaching math and keeping an eye on her grandchildren.

