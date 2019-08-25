Scratch that one off the bucket list.
By his count, Joe Butler has been golfing for more than 60 years and not once — until last week that is — had he slayed the white whale most duffers never accomplish.
Playing in a foursome with his buddies, the former St. Michael’s coach and athletic administrator at Santa Fe High, Moriarty and St. Mike’s found himself standing in the tee box of the par-3 11th hole at Marty Sanchez Links de Santa Fe. He reached into his bag and pulled out his trusty 7-iron, then lined up his first shot on the 147-yard layout.
A few seconds later, he saw the ball bounce twice and disappear into the cup for a hole-in-one, his first.
“It was a tremendous shot; I hardly felt it come off the club,” Butler said. “It doesn’t happen very often, let me tell ya.”
Butler had come close to an ace a couple times. Just one week before he came within a few feet while playing with the same group of friends. He’s also had a shot or two bounce off the pin and settle mere inches from the cup.
Butler isn’t your average golfer. When he was younger, he consistently carded rounds in the high 70s and low 80s. Now retired after a storied career in high school sports administration, he’s been around long enough to know just how special an ace is.
First thing he did was grab the ball and stash it for safe keeping. After the round he got the scorecard signed and dated.
“The ball is going in a case so I can look at it every day,” he joked.
• • •
It seems that Steve Castille and Rio Rancho Cleveland are joined at the hip when it comes to football debuts.
Castille, who was the head coach at Capital from 2004-09 and spent the last nine years as the offensive coordinator at Albuquerque Eldorado, opened his second head coaching job at Las Cruces Oñate against the Cleveland Storm, who easily handled the Knights 50-0 at home.
It just so happened that on Aug. 28, 2009, Cleveland played its inaugural varsity game in Santa Fe — against Castille’s Jaguars. The outcome was somewhat familiar, as the Storm rolled to a 59-6 win at Jaguar Field.
• • •
The prep cross-country season quietly got underway this weekend, but the Academy for Technology and the Classics made a big splash at the Dulce Invitational on Saturday — the girls in particular.
Last year’s Class 1A/2A runners-up, the Phoenix steamrolled the field in winning the meet with a 17-point total as they took five of the first six places. Maggie Rittmeyer dominated the field in winning the 5-kilometer race in a time of 21 minutes, 48 seconds. She was 58 seconds faster than teammate Josette Gurule and 1:09 quicker than her sister, freshman Lily Rittmeyer, who was third.
The boys faced some stiff competition from Santa Fe Prep, which took the team title by a 38-40 score in a low-score-wins format. Lukas Olausson took second in a time of 19:26, and the Phoenix had four runners in the top 10.
• • •
The New Mexico United is headed to Mars thanks to an goodwill program initiated by a NASA astronaut, so let’s break out all the space puns to describe this.
Hmm, how about, “United soccer is outta this world!”
Maybe, “One small step: United’s next road trip is the red planet.”
Or, “From Isotopes Park to Martian surface, United soccer soon to be everywhere.”
NASA’s Jerry Stoces, a man the New Mexico United described as a “sports superfan,” recently contacted the team and said a small chip with the team’s name will be attached to the deck of the proposed 2020 rover mission to Mars. The ship is scheduled to launch next summer and land in the red planet’s Jezero Crater on Feb. 18, 2021.
Stoces (pronounced Stokes) has done similar outreach projects for, among others, the UCLA Medical Center and the Los Angeles suburb of Paradise, Calif., which suffered major damage in the 2018 Camp Fire.
If you’re feeling left out, you can put your name on there, too. Visit mars.nasa.gov/mars2020 and enter your information. Before you know it, you and the rest of the United nation will be on a rocket ship headed for deep space.
• • •
While we’re on the subject of the United, how about that field they play on, huh?
Not the one on Mars; the one in Albuquerque. Lots of green grass with hardly a trace of the multisport demands placed on it.
Isotopes Park has, of course, been the home of the Triple-A Albuquerque Isotopes since the stadium opened. This year it is also the home of the United and its throngs of energetic fans.
The man charged with keeping the field as immaculate as it is is head groundskeeper Clint Belau. He was recognized this week by Pacific Coast League commissioner Branch Rickey with the Presidential Commendation for his excellence in sports turf management.
Belau has been the curator of grass and clay at the Lab for the last seven years. He has been the head groundskeeper since last year and it’s the second time he has been awarded with the top prize in his profession by the PCL.
It is the sixth time Isotopes Park has received the award.
It’s safe to say that this year is especially sweet given the fact that the United have called the park home as their season. Every match requires Belau’s crew to scrape free several inches of infield clay and the pitchers mound, then lay sod over the top and paint the lines for the soccer pitch over the grass. After it’s over, they reverse the process for baseball. It happens time after time, every time without fail.
• • •
It’s last call for the Endurance Santa Fe mountain races, which are set for Aug. 31 at Ski Santa Fe. The premier event is the 50-mile ultramarathon that goes through the Sangre de Cristo Mountains, while there is a 50-kilometer event that organizers are hailing as the hardest course in New Mexico.
Endurance Santa Fe also will hold a 13-mile trail race, an uphill mile run and shorter races for children, as well as a scavenger hunt.
For more information and to register, go to endurancesantafe.com.