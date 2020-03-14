You can’t teach height, the old adage goes, but you sure can use it.
The Las Cruces High Bulldawgs towered over the smaller Capital Jaguars, with a roster that had four players 6-foot-4 or taller. All Capital could counter with was 6-5 senior Chano Herrera, quickness, guts and desire.
If only it could have offset size.
The Bulldawgs made sure big was beautiful when the stakes were at their highest Saturday night, as they harassed Capital with a variety of zone defenses, and dominated the interior to the tune of 48 points in the paint. The result was a 65-53 win Saturday in the Class 5A championship game in front of a fan-less Pit.
It is the first state title for Las Cruces (29-3) in seven years. Meanwhile, Capital fell to 0-1 in big-school championship matchups and 1-for-6 in the title game over the past 16 years.
But those are statistics; the Jaguars (28-5) felt this loss more than the other four they suffered during the season. Jaguars senior T.J. Sanchez, the team’s leading scorer, kept his head hung low to keep his red, swollen eyes from showing the pain.
Capital head coach Ben Gomez said it was a natural response, given what was at hand.
“It’s tough when you know it’s your last game,” Gomez said. “You want to put your best foot forward and you want to leave your A game out there. We were obviously short of that. Again, no excuses. We just didn’t do our job and we didn’t come out with the blue trophy.”
But it wasn’t for a lack of opportunities.
A 19-3 scoring run by the Bulldawgs helped pull them out of an early 11-6 hole and build what proved to be an insurmountable 25-14 advantage when William Benjamin broke free for a transition layup with 3:48 left in the second quarter. The irony of it was that Las Cruces built the advantage thanks to guards Benjamin, Ray Brown and Gonzalo Carbalan, as they scored 18 of their team’s first-half points — often on drives to the basket — in building a 30-21 lead at the break.
Add to that the Bulldawgs’ zone defenses that covered pretty much every inch of the court, preventing the Jaguars from driving to the basket or getting out in transition. Capital was 8-for-20 in the first half, but made just 11 of 29 tries in the second half. The Jaguars also connected on just 3 of 17 attempts from 3-point range, with Dominic Luna hitting all three of them.
Add to that 11 first-half turnovers, and Capital was reeling from the lack of freedom it normally created.
“I think we were just scared,” Jaguars senior post Seth Arroyos said. “I think, it wasn’t hard. We were just scared because they were taller than us. So we didn’t kick it [into the paint].”
Capital, though, seemed to find a rhythm for a moment as a 7-0 scoring spurt fueled by three Bulldawgs turnovers cut the margin to 38-32 on Sanchez’s three-point play off a baseline drive with 3:49 left in the third quarter.
That was when Carbalan put an end to the Jaguars’ dreams of a blue trophy. He scored eight straight points and capped it with a transition layup that made it 46-34 with 1:42 remaining in the quarter. It was the highlight of a 17-point performance that led all scorers.
“I’m just trying to do things right every game,” Carbalan said. “When the situation is there, you have to be there.”
The lead never dipped below 10 after that, thanks to the Bulldawgs’ size.
Salvador Nevarez, a 6-5 senior forward, worked his way to a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds. He warmed up in the second half, scoring six points and hauling in seven boards.
Nevarez was one of the few Bulldawgs who were a part of the 2016-17 squad that reached the 5A championship, only to lose to 12th-seeded Volcano Vista. However, he was ineligible to play but was a manager for the Bulldawgs. (“He was the biggest manager in the state,” said Las Cruces head coach William Benjamin, the father of William Benjamin).
This time, his contributions were on the court more than on the bench.
“It felt a lot better this year, because I remember my sophomore year, riding the bench and just looking at our seniors and wishing they could push and push and push,” Nevarez said. “It felt good, because I was that senior this year, and I got to do this.”
While players from both sides expressed the logical emotions of being on one side of the outcome or the other, it happened under a cloud of uncertainty about the future of prep athletics as the nation is trying to deal with the spread of the coronavirus.
The last three days of the state tournament was conducted without fans, which is what the players feel make New Mexico’s state basketball tournament so special. Now, the school year, if not their lives, are in limbo.
As the state shuts down its schools and spring sports for the next few weeks, it was an odd feeling that this might be the last high school event of the 2019-20 school year.
“It’s weird,” Arroyos said. “I’ve never seen that happen. I’ve never seen anything get canceled like that, out of the blue.”
For the Jaguars, “out of the blue” had another meaning — and not one they enjoyed.
