What happened: The Demons (13-3 overall, 5-1 in district play) fumbled away a chance to secure their second straight District 5-5A boys soccer title with mistakes. Albuquerque High (8-2-4, 5-1) scored twice in the first half at Bulldog City, then padded it with a pair in the second. Santa Fe High head coach Chris Eadie said three of the Bulldogs' goals were off of his team's mistakes.
"Good teams make you pay for mistakes," Eadie said. "Albuquerque High made us pay dearly today."
With the loss, the two teams sit tied atop the district.
Top players: Demons goalie Henry Kuchta had three saves out of the seven on-goal shots he faced.
What's next: Santa Fe High plays at home against Los Lunas on Wednesday.
Girls soccer
Los Alamos 2, Aztec 0
What happened: The Lady Hilltoppers continue to turn their season around, winning their third straight game after losing five of seven. Los Alamos did all of its damage in the first half of the nondistrict tilt at Sullivan Field.
"That was enough to beat a strong Aztec team," Lady Hilltoppers head coach Ann Cernicek said.
Still, Los Alamos managed 30 shots overall, with 15 on goal.
Top players: Tara McDonald scored both goals for Los Alamos, pushing her season goal total to 25. Laila Carter and MacKenzie Echave each shared an assist with McDonald.
What's next: The Lady Hilltoppers (8-7) return to District 2-4A play Tuesday when they head to Pojoaque Valley.