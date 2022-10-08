Santa Fe High School logo

Boys soccer

Abq. High 4, Santa Fe High 0

What happened: The Demons (13-3 overall, 5-1 in district play) fumbled away a chance to secure their second straight District 5-5A boys soccer title with mistakes. Albuquerque High (8-2-4, 5-1) scored twice in the first half at Bulldog City, then padded it with a pair in the second. Santa Fe High head coach Chris Eadie said three of the Bulldogs' goals were off of his team's mistakes.

