It was the breakthrough season Nate Morris and the Santa Fe High Demonettes wanted, but their potential reward isn’t much of one.
In Morris’ fourth season as head coach, he guided Santa Fe High to 17-8, its best record in eight years, as it prepares for its District 5-5A semifinal game at home Wednesday night. The Demonettes also recorded their best district finish (second at 8-2) since the program moved to Class 5A for the 2014-15 season.
There is a chance that Santa Fe High could hit the 20-win mark, provided it wins the 5-5A tournament and wins its first-round game of the 5A state tournament. But that’s where this feel-good story hits a major speed bump.
Heck, let’s call it a brick wall.
The reward for Santa Fe High’s hard work could be an opening-round matchup against defending 5A state champion and currently undefeated Albuquerque Volcano Vista. That’s right, there is a strong possibility the Demonettes will be the 16th seed and the last team in the state tournament, once the brackets are announced next week.
It seems unfathomable that a team that could end up with 19 wins by the end of the week barely squeaks into the state tournament, but that is the case for Santa Fe High. It is the victim of a nondistrict schedule that tried to be ambitious but fell short, and a district that is probably the worst in 5A.
Anyone who wants to argue that point has to explain away the fact that four of the six teams in the district are ranked among the bottom five teams in 5A, according to MaxPreps.com’s Freeman rankings. That distinction is important because the New Mexico Activities Association uses the rankings to help select and seed teams for the postseason.
Albuquerque High, the 5-5A champion, sits at No. 14 despite an 18-6 record. Where is Santa Fe High? No. 16.
Teams can compensate for a poor district with a stronger nondistrict schedule, and Santa Fe High tried to do that. The Demonettes played Rio Rancho Cleveland, which finished second to the Lady Hawks in District 1-5A, and Las Cruces Centennial, a team ranked eighth in 5A and runner-up in 3-5A.
They also own wins over Clovis, a 17-win team that is No. 11 this week, and Santa Fe Indian School, the 2-3A runner-up which has a No. 16 ranking statewide.
However, Santa Fe High beat only three 5A teams in its nondistrict schedule, including a Roswell team that finished last in 4-5A.
The Demonettes also have two wins over 3A schools (St. Michael’s and SFIS) and four over 4A schools, none of which won its district.
Another obstacle for Santa Fe High is missing out in key head-to-head wins over other 5A schools, which the NMAA uses to help settle ties when determining selection and seeding on its six criteria points (overall record, regular-season district finish, Freeman rankings, head-to-head wins, wins over district champions and coaches input).
The Demonettes didn’t beat the Storm or Centennial, while Clovis finished third in its district. They also lack a win over a district champion, which the NMAA also uses in seeding. The No. 16 ranking is also another sticking point because that is also used by the NMAA to settle ties based on its seeding formula.
Coupled with the poor performance of the district overall, all of those factors puts Santa Fe High behind the 8-ball.
The Demonettes could help themselves out by winning the 5-5A tournament, which would give them a win over a district champion — that is, if it’s Albuquerque High they beat. And a 19-8 record would be very helpful in giving them an advantage over competing teams for seeds.
However, if Santa Fe High ends up in the 16th seed, it can boast setting a new mark. The Demonettes would have the most wins of any 16th seed in the big-school bracket.
But when it comes to breakthroughs, that was not what Santa Fe High set out to do when the season started.
It’s a start, though.
