Boys basketball

Santa Fe Indian School 55, West Las Vegas 53

What happened: It was a back-and-forth dogfight in a District 2-3A game in Gillie Lopez Gymnasium on Friday night, but the Dons missed out on a pair of chances to tie or win the game in the final 24 seconds. SFIS outscored the host Dons 23-17 in the second quarter to take a 34-30 lead at the half, but West Las Vegas cut the deficit to 44-43 heading into the fourth and led 51-48 with less than 5 minutes left in the game. The Braves responded with a 7-0 spurt to take the lead for good.

