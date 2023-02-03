What happened: It was a back-and-forth dogfight in a District 2-3A game in Gillie Lopez Gymnasium on Friday night, but the Dons missed out on a pair of chances to tie or win the game in the final 24 seconds. SFIS outscored the host Dons 23-17 in the second quarter to take a 34-30 lead at the half, but West Las Vegas cut the deficit to 44-43 heading into the fourth and led 51-48 with less than 5 minutes left in the game. The Braves responded with a 7-0 spurt to take the lead for good.
Top players: SFIS was led by the Callado brothers — sophomore Kenyan had a team-high 15 points, while eighth-grader Dontrey added 10. P.J. Montaño's 18 points paced the Dons.
What's next: The Braves (15-7 overall, 3-3 in 2-3A) plays host to Las Vegas Robertson on Wednesday. West Las Vegas (11-11, 2-4) travels to Raton on Tuesday.
St. Michael's 87, Raton 40
What happened: The Horsemen showed the importance of valuing possessions in a District 2-3A game in Raton. They turned the ball over only nine times, while the Tigers struggled against the pressure by St. Michael's with 30 turnovers. The Horsemen led 27-13 after a quarter, and pushed the margin to 51-22 at the half. "We played with high energy the entire game," St. Michael's head coach Gerard Garcia said. "We told the guys they can't take anyone lightly and they played with high energy for the entire four quarters."
Top players: Adam Montoya had 21 points to lead the Horsemen, while Sabi Rios added 19. Big men Tavon Lozada had 12 points and Donevan Ricker scored 11.
What's next: St. Michael's (17-4, 5-0) plays at home against Santa Fe Prep on Tuesday.
Girls basketball
Capital 45, Abq. Rio Grande 42
What happened: The Lady Jaguars made sure a 20-16 halftime lead held up in a District 5-5A game in Albuquerque. The Lady Ravens cut the margin to 34-32 heading into the fourth quarter, but Capital got balanced scoring in the final quarter as five players recorded points in the final 8 minutes.
Top players: Layla Cintron scored seven of her 10 points in the second half to lead the Lady Jaguars. Nicole Salazar added nine.
What's next: Capital (6-16, 4-2) entertains district leader Albuquerque High on Wednesday.
St. Michael's 57, Raton 22
What happened: The Lady Horsemen secured its first non-losing season in seven years with a convincing District 2-3A blowout of the Lady Tigers in their final regular season home game. St. Michael's scored the first six points of the game and built 29-7 halftime lead in Perez-Shelley Gymnasium. The third quarter saw the offense explode for 23 points to take a 52-19 lead into the fourth. Lady Horsemen head coach Sonya Ruiz said the team can't just rely on its defense and scoring 103 points in the past two games, compared to 73 in the three games before that was an encouraging trend. "We need to attack the basket," Ruiz said. "That is something we've been working on. We need to initiate the scoring instead of saying, 'If we hold them to this number, we'll be OK.'"
Top players: Madelyn Mossman scored 12 points to lead the Lady Horsemen, while Carmen Pacheco added 10 and Grace Sandoval had nine.
What's next: St. Michael's (15-7, 3-1) plays Raton again on Thursday, this time in Raton.