Jason Abeyta isn’t worried about what happens in December.
He’s already thinking about January — and beyond.
The first month of the 2019-20 boys basketball season has not been kind to the Braves of Santa Fe Indian School, but that was by design.
Placing the Braves in a pair of regular-season tournaments hosted by Class 5A schools (Santa Fe High and Capital) and seeing mainly 4A and 5A competition is supposed to prepare SFIS for the rigors of District 2-3A play — which in Abeyta's mind is the most important time of the year.
“The beginning of our season is just a test to see if my boys can handle what we’re going to see in that district,” said Abeyta, the fifth-year Braves head coach. “We’re going to see tough, physical teams. This is just getting them ready for what our district is. I’m trying to get these kids to understand they have play up all the time.”
It’s still a work in progress, given that the Braves lost six key seniors from last year’s 3A runner-up team to graduation and none bigger than James Bridges, the 6-foot-2 forward who could do almost everything on the court.
In Thursday’s opening round game against McCurdy of the Ben Luján Tournament in Pojoaque’s Ben Luján Gymnasium, SFIS played erratically for a quarter and a half before finding the intensity level Abeyta wants.
A 17-0 run that started to end the first half and continued into the third quarter gave the Braves all the cushion they needed in a 59-41 win.
SFIS will play Mesa Vista, a 55-54 winner over Albuquerque Menaul, in a 2 p.m. Friday semifinal. It was the fourth win in a row for the Braves after a 1-4 start, but those losses belong to bigger schools — 5A Capital, and a pair of 4A schools in Valencia and Española Valley (twice).
While last year’s team relied on senior leadership and the Swiss-Army knife skills of Bridges, this year’s group doesn’t have that one go-to player in those tight moments. Instead, it has been a more balanced effort on both ends of the court.
“We’re just trying to develop the chemistry for the entire team, just become a family and become one,” said SFIS junior guard Debrylan Candelario. “As long as we do that, we’ll get ‘Dubs’ [Wins].”
Abeyta said he and his coaching staff worked in the offseason and the start of the season on improving some of the players’ basketball IQ. He said the graduating seniors were quite savvy, and some of that was a product of the time they put into the gym.
“They’re close, but last year’s group was real athletic and just basketball smart,” Abeyta said. “This year, they’re starting to get it. It took us a little more time, but we’ll get there by the end of the year.”
If anything, this year’s edition of the Braves is a three-headed monster on offense with the trio of Candalario, Virgil Valencia and Kobe Garcia. Candelario took over the point guard duties while Valencia is the sharpshooter of the group. The soft-spoken, 6-foot-2 Garcia, though, has the taller task of replacing Bridges’ impact in the paint and on the boards.
“James was a good guy, he got us points — he scored a lot of points,” Garcia said. “I learned from him to score, so I did.”
It’s more than just scoring, though.
“He does all the work that James does,” Abeyta said. “We’re trying to build him into something like that. He’s a talented kid. I think he’ll get there.”
Against the Bobcats, Garcia was a double-double machine with 19 points and 12 rebounds. Ten of his points came in the first half as the Braves battled out of a funk through the first 12 minutes of the game. They seemed to settle for the first shot or simply attacking the basket once they got past halfcourt. McCurdy (2-4) built a 22-17 lead when Josh Esquibel scored on a jumper in the paint with 3:22 left in the second quarter.
Candelario said the timing of the game was an issue, as the players just completed their finals for the semester prior to the game.
“I think we were just thinking about school – maybe that’s what it was,” Candelario said. “We’ll come back ready to go [Friday]. We’re not going to use that as an excuse.”
The turning point came on the defensive end, as McCurdy guard Markus Martinez was called for a charge. That led to a Valencia 3-pointer that cut the lead to 22-20 with 2:47 left. Valencia added another triple and Garcia knocked down a 17-footer from the top of the key that fueled a closing 12-0 run to the half.
The Braves picked up where they left off and scored the first five points of the quarter, with David Arquero’s two free throws making it 34-22, Braves, at the 5:45 mark. Just when it seemed like SFIS was ready to put the game away, the Bobcats cut the lead to 35-28 when Santiago Samora knocked down a 3 from the top of the key, and Abeyta called timeout and offered a reminder about what got the Braves the lead. They responded with a 10-0 run with a pair of three-point plays on baskets in the paint.
“Sometimes, we get into a bad habit of looking up at the score and trying to get ours, instead of looking up and sharing the ball,” Abeyta said. “Once they get that, they’ll be solid.”
And if it happens in January or February, Abeyta is fine with that. This time of the year is about the journey.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.