A year ago, Dontrell Aguilar said the crowds at Santa Fe Indian School baseball games showed up for the other team.
Now, the pendulum swings in the other direction.
Funny what coming so close to an appearance in the Class 3A championship game can do for a program that lost two seasons because of the coronavirus pandemic. In May, the Braves pushed eventual 3A runner-up East Mountain to the brink but found themselves on the wrong end of a walk-off ending as the Timberwolves won 7-6.
All that did was set a high bar for this season. SFIS won its first six games and finds itself at 7-2 overall and 2-1 in District 2-3A, even after a tough 12-6 loss Tuesday afternoon to Raton at the SFIS athletic complex.
Even more impressive is that the Braves are ranked second in 3A by MaxPreps.com’s Freeman rankings, which are used by the New Mexico Activities Association to select and seed teams for the state tournament. While the community is rallying around the baseball program, the Braves feel like they are drafting off the heat of last year’s surprise run to the 3A semifinals.
SFIS outlasted West Las Vegas in the best-of-three series in the opening round, then upset No. 1 St. Michael’s 8-5 to reach the semis before bowing out to East Mountain.
“Last year, we didn’t really have like a goal,” Aguilar said. “But now that we were there [at the state tournament] and we got taken out, it’s it’s more than motivation to get us going.”
The Braves have done it with a roster that relies equally on veteran leadership and youthful promise. While they have seven upperclassmen on the 14-player roster, the rest of the team is comprised of sophomores and three eighth graders who are making key contributions. SFIS head coach Jude Torres said the seniors on the team were a part of the 2019 team that reached the 3A quarterfinals and stayed through two years of inactivity to bring the program closer to the top of 3A.
“Those guys coach up the younger players and that helps with the process,” Torres said. “There’s no stage fright or too much excitement. We know the system and we know how to stay calm.”
There is excitement about the future of the program, especially in the trio of eighth graders Kale Loretto, Talyn Kewanletzema and Nathaniel Aguilar, who are regulars in the starting lineup and key components of the pitching staff. Loretto and Kewanletzema pitched over six innings against the Tigers but allowed 14 hits, three walks, a hit batsman and 10 runs.
Loretto said the team was affected by the sudden absence of junior ace/infielder Jeremy Martinez, who was not in the dugout Tuesday. Torres declined to comment on his absence.
“It’s hard because [Martinez is] the one who hypes us up the most,” Loretto said. “He comes ready all the time. Today, I just didn’t come ready to go this game.”
Torres said the middle schoolers play such a key role because of their enthusiasm and versatility. He pointed to Loretto and Kewanletzema teaming up to hold East Mountain to just four hits in a 6-3 win in the opening round of the West Las Vegas Tournament.
“I can put them anywhere on the field and not lose anything with them,” Torres said. “That is a big part of our team right now. But you’re going to have days like today, where they make young mistakes. I’ve told them I’d rather them make these young mistakes now and learn from them.”
Torres said his pitching depth has been affected by Martinez’s absence and an injury to Myles Dorame during a collision in the outfield during last weekend’s West Las Vegas Tournament. Torres said he will be out a couple of weeks, which takes away another arm the Braves can use. Torres said he was holding off on using Dorame until later in the season, but he might bring up some younger players to add to the pitching depth. A 10-day spring break that begins next week might come at a crucial time, as it will give some time for the Braves to rest up and prepare for the hectic stretch run.
Still, Torres believes his team can compete with anyone in 3A despite those absences, and he has no qualms about using underclassmen and eighth graders.
“It’s only going to make them better,” Torres said. “Even in my youth, that made me play better, especially having an older brother like Oliver [Torres, the SFIS head softball coach]. Playing up is a good thing.”
The Braves showed they are a formidable foe when they gained a measure of revenge against East Mountain. The pitching has been mostly solid, outside of the loss to Raton and a 16-8 defeat at the hands of fellow district contender Las Vegas Robertson in the West Las Vegas Tournament semifinals.
Speed is the key element to the Braves offense. They are batting .420 as a team with 15 doubles, 11 triples and 56 stolen bases. SFIS added to its triple total when Caleb Martinez lofted one into the right field corner in the second inning that scored Kewanletzema to trim Raton’s 6-1 lead to 6-2.
The problem against Raton, which the Braves swept in a doubleheader last week by 17-4 and 15-1 scores, was that SFIS could not string together hits for a sustained rally.
A combination of poor baserunning and an inability to hit with runners in scoring position proved to be the Braves’ downfall. Hunter Herrera was tagged out at home trying to score on a wild pitch to end the bottom of the first and give the Tigers a 3-1 lead. The Braves had runners at second and third base with one out in the second but failed to score either runner. They had runners in scoring position with no outs in the fourth and did not score in that situation. Herrera was left stranded at third in the bottom of the fifth.
In the sixth, Takoda Jones was tagged out trying to advance to third on a Nathaniel Aguilar bloop single to right but was thrown out for the first out of the inning — a cardinal sin in baseball.
“Today was an indicator that we didn’t have poise when we needed to,” Torres said. “We fell behind early and ran ourselves out of situations because we were being overly aggressive.”
That’s where youth has been a double-edged sword. They are fearless enough to try and make plays, but still not quite experienced enough to know when is a good time to take those chances.
But now that fans are flocking to see the Braves play as much as their opponents, they want to put on a good show. That might be good enough to get them to play for a state title.